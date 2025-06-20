Grandma facing eviction after her son, who took his own life after robbing a bank, faked the deed to her home
Barbara Arnold, 77, of Texas, discovered her son allegedly forged her name on the deed of her longtime home after he died by suicide.
A Texas grandmother is fighting to stay in the home she has lived in for nearly 30 years after discovering her son allegedly forged her name on the deed and secretly sold the property before dying by suicide.
Houston resident Barbara Arnold, 77, told Fox 26 that her late son, Jeremiah "Jerry" Arnold, fraudulently transferred the ownership of her home without her knowledge.
The truth came to light after Jerry, 53, died by suicide in August 2024 following a police chase after he robbed a bank.
“He said, 'If I stop, I'm going to kill myself,'" Barbara told the outlet. "I asked him not to do that, and then he hung up the phone."
Before his death, Jerry reportedly told his mother to “check the deed,” prompting her to look at the forged document.
"She never signed anything, and she couldn't understand how her house isn't her house," Barbara's church friend, Nicole Poolwhite, said.
Barbara now faces eviction from the home where she raised her family, which she has owned outright since 1996. Legal documents reportedly show that investors purchased the house after the forged deed was filed, and they are now trying to remove her from the property.
Barbara has spent about $17,000 on legal fees in an attempt to regain control of the home, but she says she can no longer afford to continue the fight without help. Her attorney is currently pursuing legal action to void the fraudulent sale and restore her ownership, though the process is ongoing.
"We have two properties," civil attorney Rex Mann said. "One is Miss Arnold's homestead, that was one of the fraudulent transactions, and another one was a property she was attempting to fix up and lease out for possible income in her later years."
Despite the betrayal, Barbara says she has forgiven her late son.
Meanwhile, her friends and fellow church members have rallied behind her, launching a GoFundMe to help with her legal battle. They are also calling on any attorneys willing to assist pro bono to come forward.
At the time of publication, the campaign has raised $1,075 toward its $22,000 goal.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.