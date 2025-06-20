Controversial Telegram founder is leaving $17B fortune to his kids — all 106 of them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pavel Durov, the co‑founder and CEO of encrypted messaging service Telegram, says he plans to leave his entire estimated $17.1 billion fortune to all 106 of his children.

Durov, 40, has six kids born naturally with three different women, and then over 100 conceived via anonymous sperm donations across 12 countries.

Speaking to French magazine Le Point, the controversial businessman emphasized equality among all his children, regardless of how they were conceived.

"I want to specify that I make no difference between my children: There are those who were conceived naturally and those who come from my sperm donations," Durov said. "They are all my children and will all have the same rights!"

However, there’s a significant catch: none of the children will have access to the inheritance until June 19, 2055, 30 years after the Le Point interview, to encourage self‑reliance and independence.

open image in gallery Pavel Durov, 40, has six kids born naturally with three different women, and then over 100 conceived via anonymous sperm donations across 12 countries. ( Getty Images )

"I want them to live like normal people, to build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account," Durov reasoned.

The billionaire explained that the timing is motivated by the risks associated with his work, particularly legal scrutiny over Telegram's encrypted nature.

French authorities charged him in 2024, alleging that the platform enabled illegal activities to flourish, including the distribution of child sexual abuse material, drug trafficking, and various forms of fraud.

Durov denies any wrongdoing.

"Nothing has ever been proven showing that I am, even for a second, guilty of anything,” he told Le Point.

open image in gallery Durov said his kids will not have access to his inheritance until 30 years from now. ( Getty Images )

Telegram, launched in 2013 by Durov and his brother Nikolai, now boasts nearly 1 billion users and is widely praised for its strong encryption. However, this same privacy has drawn criticism from officials, prompting his arrest.

Durov remains under judicial investigation in France but has been granted permission to travel to Dubai for up to 14 consecutive days, French authorities confirmed to a Kazinform News Agency correspondent on Friday.