J-Pop star responds to rumors that Elon Musk fathered her children
Musk has fathered at least 14 children with four different women
A Japanese pop star has denied claims she shares a child with Elon Musk.
Ayumi Hamasaki, known as the “Empress of J-Pop,” broke her silence on the matter after another woman claimed in an interview with The New York Times that Musk fathered a child with a Japanese pop star.
“I’ve been keeping an eye on this, and I guess it’s time for me to speak up. Elon Musk is not the father of [either of] my children,” Hamasaki wrote on her Instagram Story, per Tokyo Weekender.
“Setting aside my personal image, when my kids are old enough to start Googling things, I don’t want them to run into the rumors and think they’re true, so I’m firmly denying them,” she continued.
The 46-year-old singer is the best-selling solo artist in Japan, with over 50 million albums sold. She is also the mother of two sons, born to two different men whose identities have not been publicly revealed.
Musk, meanwhile, has fathered at least 14 children with four different women.
He shares five children with Justine Wilson, his first wife. His baby mothers also include musician Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-computer company Neuralink. Right-wing influencer Ashley St Clair has also come out recently to claim that she also shares a child with Musk.
St. Clair, a right-wing influencer who shares Musk’s 14th known child, according to a paternity test she revealed, told The Times about Musk’s potential Japanese flame. St. Clair said that Musk told her he had fathered children around the world, including one with a Japanese pop star.
The musician was not named in the article.
She said Musk told her he would be willing to give his sperm to anyone who wanted to have a child.
“He made it seem like it was just his altruism, and he generally believed these people should just have children,” St. Clair said.
Per text messages seen by the Wall Street Journal, in a 2023 meeting, Musk claimed Japanese officials had asked him to be a sperm donor for a high-profile woman. “They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm,” the text message to St. Clair reportedly read.
The outlet reported that Musk later told St. Clair he had given his sperm to the person who asked for it, but did not name the woman.
Musk has publicly advocated for people having more children, claiming “civilization is going to crumble” otherwise.
“I do have a lot of kids, and I encourage others to have lots of kids,” Musk said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments