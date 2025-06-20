Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 66-year-old green card holder is in custody in Bakersfield, California, after he was apprehended by ICE last month following a trip to Japan.

Victor Avila, who first received his card in 1967, was arrested as he arrived in San Francisco with his wife after the pair had been in Asia to visit their son, a serving member of the US Air Force, according to a GoFundMe page that has been set up.

In an interview with ABC San Diego, Vila’s daughter, Carina, said that her mother, a US citizen, was allowed to pass through immigration control, but he was kept behind.

Carina said that her father was first kept in an ICE office in the airport, “in a room, sleeping on chairs.” He was later transferred to Bakersfield, some 230 miles from his home.

His daughter added that her father received his green card immediately after first legally immigrating to the US with his family from Mexico.

Victor Avila, 66, has held a green card since he arrived in the US with his family in 1967 ( GoFundMe )

Avila, a legal assistant at a workers’ compensation law firm, has a minor criminal record stemming from a 2009 arrest for DUI and drug possession, which saw him spend some time in prison.

“Two misdemeanors. Served all his time, paid all he had to pay. Since then, he has been a good man and a hard worker. Hasn't gotten into trouble, not one time. He's dedicated himself to his family,” Carina said. His green card has been renewed twice since then.

His family has launched a campaign to secure his release, involving letter-writing and crowdfunding efforts.

“I’ve visited him several times. There are days he's hopeful, optimistic. Then there's days he mentally prepares himself for the worst. I want my dad back. I want my dad home,” Avila faces a court hearing on July 15.

At the time of writing, Avila’s GoFundMe page has raised $21,500.

According to the most recent update on the page, ICE has initiated deportation proceedings against Avila.

Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids have been flaring up around the country.

Opponents of Trump’s immigration policies took to the streets as part of the “no kings” demonstrations Saturday that came as Trump held a massive parade in Washington for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Saturday’s protests were mostly peaceful.

But police in Los Angeles used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to clear out protesters after the event ended.

Officers in Portland, Oregon, also fired tear gas and projectiles to disperse a crowd that protested in front of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building well into the evening.