‘Without Hope, we wouldn’t be here right now’: How Minnesota lawmaker’s daughter ‘saved countless lives’

Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, say their daughter Hope’s swift actions likely prevented further tragedy on June 14.

The couple is now recovering after suspected gunman, Vance Boelter, allegedly banged on their front door and then opened fire around 2 a.m Saturday morning.

"Without Hope, we wouldn't be here right now," the Hoffmans said in a statement to multiple news outlets on Thursday.

"John initially lunged at the gunman as the weapon was pointed directly at him, getting struck nine times. As John fell, Yvette reached out to push the man and shut the door," the family said.

Hope then locked the door, called 911, and identified her father as a state senator, alerting authorities to a possible politically motivated attack.

open image in gallery Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, credit their daughter, Hope, for saving lives amid Vance Boelter's alleged shooting spree. ( Facebook/John Hoffman )

"Our daughter's quick instincts and wherewithal to state that her dad is Senator John Hoffman when she called 911 led the police getting to the Hortman's so quickly and saving countless other lives,” the Hoffmans said.

Police then proactively went to House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s home, where they found Boelter’s SUV with police-like emergency lights.

Boelter allegedly opened fire on officers and ran into the Hortmans’ home, killing Melissa and her husband, Mark. Despite officers shooting at Boelter, he escaped through the back of the house and led officials on a two-day manhunt.

Boelter now faces multiple state and federal charges, including murder and attempted murder. Police reportedly discovered a hit list in a notebook found in his SUV that named 45 elected officials.

open image in gallery Bullet holes can be seen on the Hoffman’s front door. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“We are heartbroken to know that our friends Melissa and Mark Hortman were assassinated,” the Hoffmans said in their statement. “Our daughter Hope and Sophie Hortman went to school together, and we know that they – along with Colin Hortman – will have each other's support as we all work through the devastating consequences of that horrific night.”

John Hoffman remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, while Yvette has since been released and is recovering at home. The state senator and his wife were shot nine and eight times, respectively, she said in an earlier statement.