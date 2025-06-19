Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of candlelight vigil honoring slain Minnesota lawmaker and her husband

Nikolas Liepins
Wednesday 18 June 2025 23:54 EDT

Hundreds gathered outside Minnesota’s Capitol for a candlelight vigil honoring former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were fatally shot at their home. Governor Tim Walz, visibly moved, comforted mourners as the couple’s son, Colin, placed a photo of his parents at a growing memorial filled with flowers, flags and heartfelt messages.

