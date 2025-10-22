Sonya Massey trial live: Opening statements set for ex-Illinois deputy accused of killing Black woman in her own home
Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old single mother of two teenagers, called emergency responders on July 6 2024 over a suspected prowler at her property in Springfield
Opening statements are due to begin in the trial of an Illinois police officer who fatally shot a Black woman in her own home after she called 911 for help.
Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old single mother of two teenagers, called emergency responders on July 6 2024 over a suspected prowler at her property in Springfield.
Sean Grayson, 31, a former deputy for the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department in central Illinois, attended the scene. After no intruder was found, an apparent misunderstanding over the removal of a pan of hot water on Massey’s stove led to Grayson drawing his weapon and allegedly shooting her.
Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.
If convicted, he faces a sentence of 45 years to life in prison. Prosecutors previously dismissed single counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.
Massey’s death led to protests around the country and attracted attention from lawmakers at all levels - even former president Joe Biden who shared his condolences, asked for justice for her family and called for police reform.
Opening statements to begin in the murder trial of Sonya Massey
Opening statements are due to begin in the trial of an Illinois police officer who fatally shot a Black woman in her own home, after she called 911 for help.
Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old single mother of two teenagers, called emergency responders on July 6 2024 over a suspected prowler at her property in Springfield – and killed following an apparent misunderstanding over a hot pan of water.
Sean Grayson, 31, a former deputy for the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department in central Illinois, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder over the incident.
Grayson, who is white has pleaded not guilty to all three counts.
Follow along with The Independent’s live coverage here.