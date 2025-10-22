Moments before deputy shoots Black woman caught on bodycam footage

Opening statements are due to begin in the trial of an Illinois police officer who fatally shot a Black woman in her own home after she called 911 for help.

Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old single mother of two teenagers, called emergency responders on July 6 2024 over a suspected prowler at her property in Springfield.

Sean Grayson, 31, a former deputy for the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department in central Illinois, attended the scene. After no intruder was found, an apparent misunderstanding over the removal of a pan of hot water on Massey’s stove led to Grayson drawing his weapon and allegedly shooting her.

Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of 45 years to life in prison. Prosecutors previously dismissed single counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

Massey’s death led to protests around the country and attracted attention from lawmakers at all levels - even former president Joe Biden who shared his condolences, asked for justice for her family and called for police reform.