Moments before deputy shoots Black woman caught on bodycam footage

The second day of testimony is set to begin in the trial of ex-sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson, who faces murder charges for fatally shooting a Black woman in her Illinois home after she called 911 for help.

Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old single mother of two teenagers, called emergency responders on July 6, 2024, over a suspected prowler on her property in Springfield. Grayson, a Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy at the time, responded to the scene with his partner, Dawson Farley. Body camera footage shows Grayson firing at Massey after telling her to drop a pot of hot water.

Grayson yawned multiple times as body camera footage of the shooting was played in court on Wednesday, according to WICS. Meanwhile, members of Massey’s family cried, and some left the courtroom.

Farley also testified Wednesday that he went to retrieve a first aid kit after the shooting, but Grayson told him it wasn’t necessary because Massey had been shot in the head, according to WAND News. Farley also testified that he did not feel afraid of Massey and did not think she would hurt him, WICS reports.

Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 45 years to life in prison.