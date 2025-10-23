Testimony to resume in Sonya Massey murder trial after court views body cam footage of fatal encounter: Live updates
Ex-sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson is facing murder charges after he shot Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old single mother of two teenagers who called 911 over a suspected prowler
The second day of testimony is set to begin in the trial of ex-sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson, who faces murder charges for fatally shooting a Black woman in her Illinois home after she called 911 for help.
Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old single mother of two teenagers, called emergency responders on July 6, 2024, over a suspected prowler on her property in Springfield. Grayson, a Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy at the time, responded to the scene with his partner, Dawson Farley. Body camera footage shows Grayson firing at Massey after telling her to drop a pot of hot water.
Grayson yawned multiple times as body camera footage of the shooting was played in court on Wednesday, according to WICS. Meanwhile, members of Massey’s family cried, and some left the courtroom.
Farley also testified Wednesday that he went to retrieve a first aid kit after the shooting, but Grayson told him it wasn’t necessary because Massey had been shot in the head, according to WAND News. Farley also testified that he did not feel afraid of Massey and did not think she would hurt him, WICS reports.
Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 45 years to life in prison.
Several witnesses testified on Wednesday, including Illinois State Police investigator Eric Weston, Sangamon County Dispatcher Kathryn Barton and retired Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Anthony Mayfield.
Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Dawson Farley, who responded to Massey’s home with Grayson, also took the stand.
Court will resume on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. local time.
Testimony is set to resume this morning in the trial of Sean Grayson, who faces murder charges for fatally shooting Sonya Massey in her home last year after she called 911 for help.
Farley testified that he went to retrieve a first aid kit after the shooting, but Grayson told him it wasn’t necessary because Massey had been shot in the head, according to WAND News. Farley also testified that he did not feel afraid of Massey and did not think she would hurt him, WICS reports.
The defense noted that Farley originally wrote in his report that he drew his weapon because he was concerned about the boiling water Massey was holding, WAND News reports. Farley later clarified his report and said he drew his weapon “out of fear from the defendant's actions.”
Retired chief deputy said Sean Grayson violated department policies
Retired chief deputy Anthony Mayfield testified today that he determined ex-sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson violated several policies.
Mayfield said these included use of force and medical response policies, according to WICS.
Former chief deputy takes the stand
Anthony Mayfield, a retired chief deputy for the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department, is now on the stand.
Mayfield was the chief sheriff’s deputy when Sonya Massey was killed.
Sonya Massey's mother in tears after body camera footage played in court
Sonya Massey’s mother, Donna Massey, is crying and being consoled by her family after the body camera footage was played in court.
While it played, Donna Massey buried her head and covered her eyes, WICS reports.
The footage begins when Grayson drew his weapon.
After shooting Massey, the footage shows Grayson dropping his medical bag on her living room floor and saying, "I'm not even going to waste my med stuff then,” according to WICS. His partner, Dawson Farley, described that moment earlier today.
Grayson reacts as body cam footage played in court
The body camera footage that shows Sean Grayson shooting Sonya Massey is now playing in court.
Grayson yawned several times while watching, WICS reports. At one point, he leaned forward and looked between the ground and the screen.
Grayson didn’t watch as the footage showed him shouting at Massey to drop the pot of hot water, per WICS. Members of Massey’s family cried as the footage showed Grayson’s partner, Dawson Farley, holding a rag to her gunshot wound.
Footage from the body camera worn by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Dawson Farley is now being played in court.