What to know about the murder trial of an Illinois sheriff deputy who killed Sonya Massey

The murder trial of an Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with killing Sonya Massey, a Black woman shot in her home last year after calling police for help, is set to begin Monday.

Sean Grayson, 31, responding to a call about a suspected prowler, fired on the 36-year-old Massey in her Springfield home early on July 6, 2024, after confronting her about how she was handling a pan of hot water Grayson had ordered removed from her stove.

Jurors will report Monday and the trial could continue into next week.

Massey's killing raised new questions about U.S. law enforcement shootings of Black people in their homes and it prompted a change in Illinois law requiring fuller transparency on the background of candidates for law enforcement jobs.

Here's what to know about the charges.

Trial relocated due to national attention

In addition to first-degree murder, Grayson is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty.

Widespread attention on Grayson's shooting of Massey prompted Sangamon County Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin to move the trial from Springfield, 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Jurors will instead come from Peoria and surrounding areas, an hour's drive north, and will hear the case in their local courthouse.

Grayson, who is white, faces a sentence of 45 years to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

Body camera footage shows the shooting

After Grayson and another deputy checked the area around Massey’s house, body camera video shows Grayson knocked on her door to report they had found nothing suspicious. He entered the house to obtain details for a report, noticed a pan on the stove and ordered its removal. Massey picked it up.

She laughingly asked Grayson why he was backing away; he said he was trying to avoid the “hot, steaming water.” Massey responded, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” Grayson wrote in an incident report, “I interpreted this to mean she was going to kill me.”

According to body camera video, Grayson pulled his 9 mm pistol and yelled at Massey to drop the pot. She apologized then put the pan down and ducked behind a counter, but in the confusion, as Grayson yelled, it appears she picked it up again. Grayson fired three times, hitting Massey once just below the left eye.

Massey's family had sought mental health care

Massey, a single mother of two teenagers who had a strong religious faith, was beset by mental health problems. When she answered Grayson's knock minutes before the shooting, she said, “Don't hurt me,” and then, as she was questioned and Grayson asked her if she was all right, she repeatedly said, “Please God.”

Earlier that same week, Sonya Massey had admitted herself to a 30-day inpatient mental health program in St. Louis but returned two days later without explanation.

County records indicate that in the days leading up to the shooting, three 911 calls were made by Massey or on her behalf. In one, her mother, Donna Massey, told authorities her daughter was suffering a “mental breakdown." Donna Massey also told the dispatcher, “I don’t want you guys to hurt her."

Grayson was not aware of the calls or Massey's background. County officials have since said there's no practical way to determine and communicate such information for police responding to emergency calls.

The deputy's history prompted Illinois reform

Grayson was arrested 11 days after killing Massey and fired from the sheriff's department.

As his background was scrutinized, Massey's family and others questioned why Grayson, who had been a Sangamon County deputy sheriff for 14 months, had been hired at all.

In his early 20s, he was ejected from the Army for a drunken-driving arrest in which he had a weapon in his car. He was convicted of a DUI again within the year.

Before joining the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department, Grayson had four policing jobs in six years — the first three of which were part-time.

There was no indication Grayson had been fired from any job, but evaluations from past employers documented concerns about him. One department reported that while Grayson worked hard and had a good attitude, he struggled with report writing, was “not great with evidence — left items laying around office” and was “a bragger.”

Jack Campbell, the Sangamon County sheriff, was forced to retire six weeks after the shooting. He insisted though that none of Grayson's issues disqualified him from working as a deputy.

State law enforcement authorities had certified Grayson to serve in each of his previous jobs, but Campbell required him to attend the 16-week police academy training course nonetheless.

In August, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law requiring that prospective police officers permit the release of all personal and employment background records to any law enforcement agency considering hiring them. Legislative sponsors of the measure acknowledged it doesn't prevent candidates with checkered paths from being hired but provides greater transparency.