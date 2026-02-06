Savannah Guthrie’s family makes new plea for mom’s safe return after first apparent ransom demand deadline passes: Live updates
Police have not identified a suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance
Savannah Guthrie’s family has issued a fresh plea to their mother’s suspected kidnappers after the deadline listed on an apparent ransom letter connected to the 84-year-old’s disappearance passed.
“Whoever is out there holding our mother. We want to hear from you,” the “Today” show co-host’s brother, Camron Guthrie, said in a video posted to Instagram Thursday evening.
“We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact.”
Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Arizona home, where she was last seen Saturday evening. As searches continued for a fifth day with no suspects identified, investigators revealed details about a ransom letter sent to multiple media outlets earlier this week.
The note listed an initial deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday and a second deadline next Monday, the FBI said. Nancy’s family is yet to receive proof of life.
Investigators also arrested one person in connection with an “imposter” ransom demand.Derrick Callella is due to appear in federal court Friday.
What we know about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
- “Today” show star Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen at her Arizona home Saturday night.
- The 84-year-old is “limited in mobility” but of “great sound mind,” according to local authorities. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday that he believes Nancy was abducted.
- Police are investigating a ransom letter sent to news outlets earlier this week. The letter lists a deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday, along with a second deadline next Monday, according to Heith Janke, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Phoenix office.
- The family has not received “proof of life,” and there has been “no contact” since the note was sent, Janke said.
- President Donald Trump said Wednesday night he spoke with Savannah and is “deploying all resources to get her mother home safely.”
Watch: Savannah Guthrie's missing mother is 'still out there,' sheriff says, but no suspects
Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping is latest abduction case to capture America's attention
The uncertainty surrounding Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping has captivated the American public, much like other famous abductions throughout U.S. history.
Here's a look at some of those cases, via The Associated Press:
Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping is latest abduction case to capture America's attention
Recap: What happened to Savannah Guthrie’s mom?
Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly a week, and while authorities have no proof she’s alive, they are holding out hope that she’s “still out there.”
Here’s a recap of everything we know so far about her disappearance:
What happened to Savannah Guthrie’s mom? As Today Show host demands proof of life
Man accused of sending fake ransom note to Guthrie family to appear in court
Man accused of sending fake ransom note to Guthrie family following the disappearance of their mother will appear in federal court in Los Angeles Friday.
Derrick Callella has been charged with one count of intent to transmit a demand for ransom and one count of using a telecommunications device to anonymously abuse, threaten or harass a person.
He was arrested Thursday.
“The Department of Justice will protect victims and families at all costs, and grief profiteers will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine following Callella’s arrest.
“This case came together in under 24 hours because of the coordinated work of the FBI, local law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.”
Savannah Guthrie to miss winter Olympics amid mom's disappearance
Savannah Guthrie will miss her scheduled coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, amid the ongoing search for her mother.
Guthrie had been slated to cover the event in Italy for NBC, the opening ceremony for which takes place Friday.
Olympic Production president, Molly Solomon, said in a February 4 statement seen by NBC San Diego that Mary Carillo would be taking Guthrie’s place.
“We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented commentators who will step and fill these roles. Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller,” the statement read.
“She and Terry will lead the American audience through one of the world’s greatest global moments.”
Recap: Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
Earlier Thursday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office revealed an updated timeline of the events leading up to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.
Here’s what we know:
- Saturday, 5:32 p.m.: Nancy travels to a local family member’s home for dinner.
- Saturday, 9:48 p.m.: Family members drop Nancy off at her home, and her garage door opens.
- Saturday, 9:50 p.m.: Nancy’s garage door closes.
- Sunday, 1:47 a.m.: Nancy’s doorbell camera disconnects.
- Sunday, 2:12 a.m.: Software detects a person on the camera (authorities have said there is no video available).
- Sunday, 2:28 a.m.: Nancy’s pacemaker app shows it disconnected from her phone.
- Sunday, 11:56 a.m.: The family checks on Nancy after hearing she did not attend church.
- Sunday, 12:03 p.m.: 911 call made to Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
- Sunday, 12:15 p.m.: Patrol car arrives at Nancy’s home.
Nancy Guthrie is 'okay but scared,' according to alleged ransom letter
Nancy Guthrie is “okay but scared,” according to the alleged ransom note sent to media outlets.
“They began the letter by saying that that Nancy is is okay, but scared,” TMZ founder Harvey Levin, who has seen the letter, told CNN.
“So they say she is okay, and also that she's aware of the letter and the demands.”
The Guthrie family has urged the person behind their mother's disappearance to "reach out" and provide proof that she is still alive.
Levin added that he believed the suspected kidnapper was based “in the Tuscon area,” based on discussions with his colleagues.
“This doesn't feel like this is somebody out of state or out of the country who hatched this plan. It feels more localized,” he said.
Police are still working to verify the authenticity of the alleged ransom letter, which was also sent to a local news outlet in Tuscon, in Arizona, as well as TMZ.
TMZ founder says Monday deadline 'more consequential'
Speaking to CNN, TMZ founder Harvey Levin said that the ransom letter had two deadlines – but that one had sounded “more consequential.”
“There was this deadline at five o'clock today, and... I'm trying to pick my words carefully here, there is a change. There is a change in what the kidnapper may want,” he said.
“The Monday deadline is far more consequential.”
Levin added: "It felt like somebody means business. I mean, when you read it, it's very detailed. This person thought through, I believe, again, if it's legit, this person thought through the markers of showing that it's real."
Police are investigating the ransom letter, sent to news outlets earlier this week, and are yet to verify its authenticity.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks