Savannah Guthrie’s family makes new plea for mom’s safe return after first apparent ransom demand deadline passes: Live updates

Savannah Guthrie's brother issues new plea to mother's kidnappers

Savannah Guthrie’s family has issued a fresh plea to their mother’s suspected kidnappers after the deadline listed on an apparent ransom letter connected to the 84-year-old’s disappearance passed.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother. We want to hear from you,” the “Today” show co-host’s brother, Camron Guthrie, said in a video posted to Instagram Thursday evening.

“We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact.”

Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Arizona home, where she was last seen Saturday evening. As searches continued for a fifth day with no suspects identified, investigators revealed details about a ransom letter sent to multiple media outlets earlier this week.

The note listed an initial deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday and a second deadline next Monday, the FBI said. Nancy’s family is yet to receive proof of life.

Investigators also arrested one person in connection with an “imposter” ransom demand.Derrick Callella is due to appear in federal court Friday.