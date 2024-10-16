Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Execution of Texas father in ‘shaken baby syndrome’ case set to go ahead after parole board votes against clemency

Robert Roberson is scheduled to be put to death on Thursday

Michelle Del Rey
Wednesday 16 October 2024 15:01
Robert Roberson is scheduled to be put to death on Thursday
Robert Roberson is scheduled to be put to death on Thursday (AP )

The execution of Robert Roberson, the man at the center of a controversial “shaken baby syndrome” case, is set to proceed after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously voted against granting clemency on Wednesday.

Roberson, 57, is set to be put to death by lethal injection on Thursday for the 2002 death of his daughter Nikki Curtis. The board’s decision came during a Texas legislative hearing on the case.

According to the board’s voting records, panelists unanimously voted against the commutation of a death sentence to a lesser penalty and a 180-day reprieve of execution.

The parole board does not have the power to stop an execution but Governor Greg Abbott can grant clemency upon receiving a recommendation from the parole board.

This is a developing story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in