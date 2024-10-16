The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The execution of Robert Roberson, the man at the center of a controversial “shaken baby syndrome” case, is set to proceed after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously voted against granting clemency on Wednesday.

Roberson, 57, is set to be put to death by lethal injection on Thursday for the 2002 death of his daughter Nikki Curtis. The board’s decision came during a Texas legislative hearing on the case.

According to the board’s voting records, panelists unanimously voted against the commutation of a death sentence to a lesser penalty and a 180-day reprieve of execution.

The parole board does not have the power to stop an execution but Governor Greg Abbott can grant clemency upon receiving a recommendation from the parole board.

This is a developing story...