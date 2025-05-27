Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel speaks to the media about Monday's mass shooting in Fairmount Park ( ABC 6 Action News )

A man and a woman have been killed and three teenagers are among nine injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia on Memorial Day.

Gunshots rang out just before 10.30 p.m. on Monday at Fairmount Park, the Philadelphia Police Department said, among a large crowd of adults and teenagers.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers would be in the park until daylight on Tuesday, combing for clues and potential weapons.

Bethel said two people had been killed and nine others had been shot, but were in a stable condition. Three of the shooting victims were teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, he said.

The police commissioner said police do not yet know if it was one gunman or several, and no weapons had been recovered yet. Police also did not yet have any suspects in custody.

“We expect that we’ll start to pick up a lot of information… as the day unfolds,” he said.