Philadelphia mass shooting latest: Two people killed and teenagers hurt in Fairmount Park gunfire
A man and a woman have been killed and three teenagers are among nine injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia on Memorial Day.
Gunshots rang out just before 10.30 p.m. on Monday at Fairmount Park, the Philadelphia Police Department said, among a large crowd of adults and teenagers.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers would be in the park until daylight on Tuesday, combing for clues and potential weapons.
Bethel said two people had been killed and nine others had been shot, but were in a stable condition. Three of the shooting victims were teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, he said.
The police commissioner said police do not yet know if it was one gunman or several, and no weapons had been recovered yet. Police also did not yet have any suspects in custody.
‘Everybody scattered’: Witnesses describe scenes after shooting
Two young women said they’d been at a cookout all day at Fairmount Park when they heard shots fired.
“Everybody scattered,” one of the women told a Fox 29 News reporter.
“I seen two people drop,” the other said.
The first woman said about a thousand people had gathered at the park for Memorial Day celebrations.
Police commissioner says Memorial Day a 'challenge'
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said Fairmount Park was a popular area, particularly on a holiday like Memorial Day.
He said while it was not uncommon to have large groups surge in the park, what made Monday night’s events unusual was the fact there was a blend that included a lot of adults.
“We try to manage the crowds as they unfold, but at the same token, it is a challenge when individuals decide that they are going to fire into a crowd, that is something we can’t anticipate,” he said.
“It’s Memorial Day, a day when we honour those who gave their lives in war.”
Police don't know if it was one shooter or multiple
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
“We expect that we’ll start to pick up a lot of information… as the day unfolds,” he said.
Bethel said police have not recovered any weapons yet, and no one has been stopped at this time.
Asked whether police knew whether it was a solo gunman, Bethel said: “We don’t know yet”.
The police commissioner said officers would continue combing the park and they would also go through social media post from before and after the shooting “to see if there’s anything we missed”.
