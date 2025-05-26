Memorial Day mass shooting in South Carolina beach town injures at least 11 people

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least 11 people have been injured in a mass shooting on Sunday night in a popular South Carolina beach town, police say.

The Horry County Police Department did not disclose the conditions of any of those injured in the shooting, which occurred at about 9.30 p.m. on Watson Avenue in Little River.

Eleven victims were transported to area hospitals by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. Investigators also received reports of more victims arriving at hospitals in private vehicles, according to a social media post by the department.

It was not immediately clear whether all the victims had been shot or were injured in other ways.

Video footage from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances moving in and out of the area. Authorities have not released details about suspects or a possible motive.

open image in gallery Officers from the Horry County Police Department are investigating the incident ( Horry County Police Department/Facebook )

Little River in South Carolina is a residential area near the Intracoastal Waterway and is located about 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach.

About 90 minutes after the shooting, Horry County police said that there was no threat to the community. They also described the shooting as an isolated incident.

Police said the investigation was “active” and “ongoing.”

“Community members are advised to steer clear of the area as public safety personnel do their work,” police said.

A North Myrtle Beach police officer responding to the incident accidentally shot himself in the leg at a marina about three miles away and is in the hospital in stable condition, authorities said in a statement.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and is in “stable condition,” police said. The incident is under investigation.