Mass casualty incident declared at Black Bike Week concert in South Carolina: reports

Authorities are investigating reports of a “mass casualty incident” during a concert at Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, Saturday night, according to local reports.

The annual Memorial Day weekend event, which drew in thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, many from the Black community, turned into a chaotic scene with multiple people injured, according to Channel 2 Now.

Emergency responders said 10 people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Channel 2 Now.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident or the nature of the injuries sustained by attendees.

Atlantic Beach Interim Police Chief Carlos Castillo told ABC 15 that no information regarding the online reports could be released at this time.

This is a developing story...