Two dead and nine injured in Memorial Day mass shooting in Philadelphia

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least two people have been killed and nine injured in a Memorial Day mass shooting in Philadelphia, police say.

Gunfire rang out just before 10.30 p.m. on Monday as a large group of young people gathered near Lemon Hill Drive and Sedgley Drive at Fairmount Park, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said that a man and woman were killed, while three teenagers aged 15, 16, and 17, were among the nine injured after individuals began opening “fire into a crowd.”

All nine of the survivors are in “stable condition,” Bethel said. The identity of the victims has not yet been revealed.

“This is significant,” Bethel said. “This is Memorial Day, where we honor those who gave their lives in war.”

open image in gallery Lemon Hill Drive and Sedgley Drive in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia ( Google )

Multiple rounds were fired, leaving investigators to determine whether several different weapons were involved.

“We have our team up there at the crime scene going through, looking at the shell casings, we’ll be able to determine if it was one weapon or multiple weapons,” the police chief added.

“But it’s pretty rapid fire, so we’ll be pretty confident that there probably was a switch on this gun.”

Earlier Monday, Fairmount Park had been filled with families and community members enjoying Memorial Day cookouts.

ABC 6 News reported that at least 200 juveniles were at the scene. A witness told FOX 29 that there were up to 1,000 people at a “cookout” when gunfire erupted.

“Everybody scared,” one person said. “I see two people drop, that’s it,” said a second witness.

No arrests had been made by Tuesday and police said they have not recovered any weapons. Investigators have not released information on any suspects.

“We expect that we’ll start to pick up a lot of information... as the day unfolds,” Bethel told reporters in the early hours Tuesday.

Fairmount Park was closed down late Monday night, with investigators set to be on the scene into Tuesday morning. Investigators continue to comb through social media to gather more intel.