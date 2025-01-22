The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Pennsylvania man has been charged for allegedly shooting an Instacart driver making a grocery delivery his wife forgot to tell him about, say police.

Nicholas Sabo, 43, is accused of shooting the driver in the leg after his wife ordered the groceries on the shopping app without telling him. When the driver arrived, the wife allegedly told her husband that someone was on their property and may be trying to break into their trailer.

Sabo then went outside and shot the unarmed driver, police in Newton Township said. The bullet traveled through one of the man’s legs and struck the other one.

After being shot the driver, Jerrie Wilchombe, 35, of Scranton, got inside his vehicle and managed to drive down the street with his wife and child in the car. His wife then called 911.

Officers with the South Abington Police Department responded to the scene, where they found Vanessa Sabo, Sabo’s wife, in a “panicked state,” per The Times-Tribune. She invited officers into the home, where they found her husband.

After asking where the gun was, Nicholas Sabo reportedly pointed to a Glock 19 beside his coffee pot. Police later confiscated the firearm.

Officers located Wilchombe and transported him to the Geisinger Community Medical Center where he directly into surgery. The driver’s wife, Jessica Thomas, said the family was delivering an order from Weis Markets and gave officers their Instacart paperwork.

Her husband went to drop off the groceries but returned bleeding in his leg, she told police, according to the outlet.

Sabo has been booked on charges of recklessly endangering another person and additional charges may be presented at a later date.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 29. An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing with police conducting interviews on Tuesday.