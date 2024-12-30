12-year-old girl suspected of stabbing her dad to death after ‘disagreement’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 12-year-old girl in North Las Vegas is being held on suspicion of stabbing her father to death following an argument.

The North Las Vegas Police Department had been called to an apartment on Mercury Street at around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a welfare check when they found a 55-year-old man covered in blood and lying dead on the floor.

Family had told police in a 911 call that the 12-year-old girl suspected her father was dead after a break-in. But when police arrived at the apartment they found no evidence of “significant” physical harm to the girl or any sign of forced entry.

The young girl has been booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon, police said. She is the sole suspect in the case, according to authorities.

The girl reportedly told police that she and her father had a “disagreement” earlier that evening regarding a disciplinary action, police said. Authorities have yet to release the identities of the slain father and his 12-year-old daughter.

Detectives said the North Las Vegas Police Department visited the girl’s address in December after receiving reports of a runaway child and a domestic disturbance.

Meanwhile, just 24 hours later, a similar crime occurred just a few miles away in Las Vegas Valley, where a 15-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his father Saturday evening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

open image in gallery A 15-year-old boy is alleged to have fatally gunned his father down at another Las Vegas address just 24 hours after a similar crime unfolded a short distance away ( Google Maps )

The boy reportedly shot his father after he took away his electronic devices, police said.

The 15-year-old’s sister called officers to their home at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, claiming that her brother had fatally shot their father multiple times.

The father was declared dead at the scene, and his 15-year-old son was arrested and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on charges of open murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The pair of incidents are not related, and investigations remain ongoing.