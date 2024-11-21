Florida man accused of plotting to blow up New York Stock Exchange, FBI says
Alleged plotter sought to attack stock exchange to “reboot” U.S. government
A Florida man was charged on Wednesday with plotting to blow up the New York Stock Exchange.
The FBI arrested Harun Abdul-Malik Yener on Wednesday, the bureau said in an affidavit in Florida federal court.
Yener allegedly sought to attack the exchange as a means to “reboot” the U.S. government, according to the FBI.
The investigation into Yener began in February with a tip he was storing potential bombmaking materials in a storage unit in Coral Springs, Florida, according to the affidavit.
Inside, agents found bombmaking sketches, watches with timers, electronic circuit boards, and other electronics, per the court documents.
This is a breaking news story and will be upated with new information.