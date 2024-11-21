Florida man accused of plotting to blow up New York Stock Exchange, FBI says

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida man was charged on Wednesday with plotting to blow up the New York Stock Exchange.

The FBI arrested Harun Abdul-Malik Yener on Wednesday, the bureau said in an affidavit in Florida federal court.

Yener allegedly sought to attack the exchange as a means to “reboot” the U.S. government, according to the FBI.

The investigation into Yener began in February with a tip he was storing potential bombmaking materials in a storage unit in Coral Springs, Florida, according to the affidavit.

Inside, agents found bombmaking sketches, watches with timers, electronic circuit boards, and other electronics, per the court documents.

This is a breaking news story and will be upated with new information.