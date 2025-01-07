The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A registered sex offender who was working as a DJ in New Jersey is accused of stabbing his fiancée to death a day after he publicly proposed to her in a video shared on Facebook.

Jose Melo, 52, was charged with first-degree murder after Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado, 31, was found dead at a home on Florida Street in Elizabeth on Monday morning, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

A day before the slaying, Melo posted a video to his Facebook page on December 29 that showed him getting on one knee and proposing to Maldonado as he is heard telling her “Te amo,” which is Spanish for “I love you.”

open image in gallery Jose Melo, 52, professionally known as DJ Melo, has been charged with murder in the death of his fiancée a day after proposing to her ( New Jersey Sex Offender’s Registry )

A visibly shocked Maldonado covered her mouth with her hand before taking the ring and hugging and kissing Melo as the crowd around them cheered.

The song Casate Conmigo (“Marry Me”) by Silvestre Dangond and Nicky Jam could be heard playing in the background at the Bamboleo Night Club during the proposal, according to Storyful.

In the caption on the Facebook video of the proposal, he wrote: “I love you baby.”

The next day, Maldonado was dead.

It’s unknown how long the couple had been dating. A motive for the killing remains unclear.

Aside from first-degree murder, Melo was also charged with one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, records show.

Melo, professionally known as DJ Melo, had previously been arrested in 2010, when he allegedly threatened a woman with a box cutter and sexually assaulted her, according to NJ 101.5. He was then forced to register as a sex offender.

open image in gallery The public proposal was shared on Facebook a day before Maldonado was killed ( Facebook )

Maldonado’s heartbroken family created a GoFundMe page where her aunt described her as a mother-of-two. It explained that Maldonado did not have many relatives in New Jersey, other than herself, but that her family in Florida are “doing all they can.”

“Naky was senselessly taken from us on December 30 in an act of evil,” her aunt wrote.

“This horrible act by someone she trusted left her two children without either parent and with very little options for their future.”

open image in gallery Maldonado was a mother of two daughters ( Facebook )

The aunt also wrote in an updated post that Maldonado’s daughters are being taken care of and that permanent arrangements are being worked out.

Funeral services will be held for Maldonado in Florida and she will be buried at her family’s home in Puerto Rico.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly $28,000 had been raised for the family.