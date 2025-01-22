Two shot at Nashville high school as police say shooter is ‘no longer a threat’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two students were shot by another student before turning a gun on himself at Nashville’s Antioch High School on Wednesday, according to police.

Police were called to the school at 11 a.m. ET, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The suspected shooter is “no longer a threat,” police said.

“Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building,” a Metro Nashville Police spokesperson said in a statement. “Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat.”

The identities of the students have not yet been released.

Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools has urged families to call the reunification number at 615-401-1712 for information about picking up their students.

The school district also said it would be offering social workers and guidance counselors for students and families.

Just three weeks into the new year, there have already been 10 school shootings, according to K-12 School Shooting Database.

2024 marked a grim year for school shootings, which saw 205 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the U.S., the most incidents in one year in the 11-year period tracked by Everytown.

In mid-December, a 15-year-old girl opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School, a private K-12 school in Madison, Wisconsin, killing a student and a teacher. The shooter also died in the incident due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Months earlier, in September, two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. The 14-year-old suspected shooter has been indicted on 55 counts, including four counts of felony and malice murder, while his father, Colin Gray, was indicted on 29 counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both have pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story