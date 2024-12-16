Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin ( Google Maps )

A shooter opened fire at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, Monday morning, leaving “multiple” people injured.

The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Christian School, which houses students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

It’s not immediately clear how many people were injured. According to CNN, some of the injured are children. The shooter’s relationship to the school is not yet known.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police say.

Authorities are urging locals to avoid the area while investigation continues.

“Roads will be blocked off along 4900 Buckeye Road. Drivers and community members are asked to find alternate routes in travel is needed in this area,” Madison Police said.

According to ABC News, the shooter is “down.”