Wisconsin school shooting latest: Multiple injured at private Christian school in Madison
The number of victims is not yet known
A shooter opened fire at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, Monday morning, leaving “multiple” people injured.
The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Christian School, which houses students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
It’s not immediately clear how many people were injured. According to CNN, some of the injured are children. The shooter’s relationship to the school is not yet known.
The investigation is active and ongoing, police say.
Authorities are urging locals to avoid the area while investigation continues.
“Roads will be blocked off along 4900 Buckeye Road. Drivers and community members are asked to find alternate routes in travel is needed in this area,” Madison Police said.
According to ABC News, the shooter is “down.”
What is Abundant Life Christian School?
According to the K-12 school’s website, Abundant Life Christian School was founded in 1978 as a community Christian school, with its first graduating class in 1985.
It boasts a 28-acre campus in Madison, Wisconsin.
“ALCS was specifically organized to offer students academic excellence in a Christ-focused context,” the website states.
The school offers smaller class sizes, “a warm and respectful atmosphere, and a student body representing a wide variety of different area churches,” it says.
Hundreds of school shootings this year
There have been 322 school shootings this year, according to K-12 School Shooting Database.
This year marks the second most school shootings on record, according to the database, only surpassed by last year when there were 349 school shootings.
