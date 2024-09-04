Emergency services swarm the scene at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, in Georgia ( WSB-TV Channel 2 )

Georgiahigh school was put on lockdown Wednesday following reports of an “active shooter.”

Helicopter video from local news channel WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Students could also be seen in the footage gathering in the school’s football stadium.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the lockdown, though gunshots were reported.