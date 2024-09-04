Georgia high school on lockdown as police respond to active shooter situation: Live updates
Law enforcement and emergency vehicles have surrounded Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.
Georgiahigh school was put on lockdown Wednesday following reports of an “active shooter.”
Helicopter video from local news channel WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.
Students could also be seen in the footage gathering in the school’s football stadium.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the lockdown, though gunshots were reported.
‘Active shooting’ reported at Georgia high school
An “active shooter situation” has been reported at a Georgia high school.
Authorities are now responding to Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, which is in lockdown after gunshots were reported. All schools in the county are on lockdown as the situation unfolds.
