The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has revealed DNA that doesn’t belong to anyone in “close contact” with Nancy Guthrie was found at the missing 84-year-old’s home.

It’s suspected that Nancy, the mother of Today show star Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Arizona home as she slept nearly two weeks ago.

Police have yet to find Nancy or her alleged kidnapper, but have been releasing new information about the case as the days go on.

In a statement shared with The Independent Friday, the sheriff’s department said, “DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property.”

open image in gallery The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has revealed DNA that doesn’t belong to anyone in 'close contact' with Nancy Guthrie was found at the missing 84-year-old’s home ( FBI )

Nancy lives in the affluent and secluded Catalina Foothills, just outside of Tucson.

The sheriff’s department said that investigators are working to identify whose DNA was discovered. Police are not currently disclosing where exactly on the property the DNA was found.

In their statement, the sheriff’s department also refuted any reports that a glove was found inside Nancy’s home or on her property.

“Several gloves have been located during the investigation. The closest gloves were found approximately two miles from the home,” the department said.

open image in gallery Authorities have shown video of the suspect in Nancy’s disappearance, taken from a doorbell camera at the front of her house on the morning police believe she was abducted ( FBI )

Early this week, authorities shared photos and video of the suspect in Nancy’s disappearance, taken from a doorbell camera at the front of her house on the morning police believe she was abducted.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office announced Tuesday that the “previously inaccessible” video shows “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance.”

The alleged kidnapper, who has yet to be publicly identified, was wearing a ski mask and gloves. It’s unclear whether the gloves the suspect was wearing in the video match the gloves authorities found.

open image in gallery The sheriff’s department also said gloves were found about two miles from Nancy’s home ( FBI )

On Thursday, the FBI increased its reward to $100,000 for information “leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

The FBI has also included a detailed description of the suspect, including the type of backpack he was wearing in the doorbell video.

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack,” the agency wrote on X.

This is a developing story...