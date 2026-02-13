The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The FBI has increased the reward for information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to a whopping $100,000 and provided more details on the suspected kidnapper’s description.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today show star Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly two weeks, and authorities are desperate to find her.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office announced the $100,000 reward “for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance” in an X post Thursday.

New details have also emerged, including photos of a backpack that the suspect was wearing the morning Nancy was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills, just outside of Tucson, Arizona.

open image in gallery The FBI has increased the reward for information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to a whopping $100,000 and provided more details on the suspected kidnapper’s description ( FBI )

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build,” the FBI said.

In a video taken from Nancy’s doorbell camera, the suspect is seen “wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack,” according to the agency.

“We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving,” the X post read. “Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case.”

open image in gallery Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today show star Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly two weeks, and authorities are desperate to find her ( FBI )

Authorities released the “previously inaccessible” video of the suspect Tuesday. It showed “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera” at Nancy’s front door, the FBI wrote on X Tuesday.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask, gloves and the backpack mentioned in Thursday’s post.

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” the FBI explained.

This is a developing story...