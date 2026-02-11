The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A person has been detained for questioning over the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, police have announced.

“Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson. The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” the department wrote online Tuesday evening, adding that more information would be released when available.

The individual was detained with assistance from the FBI, as searches for the 84-year-old continued for more than 10 days.

Authorities are now preparing to search a location south of Tucson, Arizona, which is associated with the individual, sources told ABC, but added that the person had not been charged.

“We are looking at people who, as we say, are persons of interest,” FBI Director Kash Patel said, speaking to Fox News Tuesday night.

Patel added that “there might be persons of interest in and around the area related to this event,” and reiterated that the FBI’s first priority was finding Guthrie. “Right behind that is to find anyone and any others involved in this kidnapping case to make sure they’re brought to justice,” he said.

It comes hours after the release of images and video showing an “armed,” masked man on the Nancy Guthrie’s doorstep on the night she was abducted, marking a significant update in the case.

But ABC reported it was not known if the person detained Tuesday was the same individual seen in the video footage.

Police believe Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her home in a quiet neighborhood near Tucson at some point between the night of January 31 and the morning of February 1.

The black and white images released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 10 days after Guthrie was last seen, show a masked individual who appeared to have tampered with Guthrie’s doorbell camera.

Police said it has been working to recover “lost, corrupted or inaccessible” footage related to Guthrie’s disappearance.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement posted to X.

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

The footage and photos were also shared online by Patel, with the Bureau offering a $50,000 reward for information to assist the investigation.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have released several video messages online in which they have urged their mother’s captors to get in touch and provide proof she is still alive. The 84-year-old is considered a “vulnerable adult” and has health issues.

“We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” Guthrie wrote Tuesday, sharing the footage of the individual. The new photos were released a day after she posted a video on Instagram on Monday, begging for the public’s help in finding her mother as an alleged ransom deadline passed.

In the video, she said her family believed her mother was “still out there” and asked for the public's help in finding her, saying that they were “at an hour of desperation, and we need your help.”

Guthrie’s family reported her missing around noon on February 1 after she did not show up for church. Her disappearance set off a massive search involving state and federal law enforcement agencies.

DNA tests showed blood on Guthrie’s front porch was a match to her, and her doorbell camera was disconnected in the early hours of Sunday morning, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said.

In addition, multiple news outlets received alleged ransom letters during the past week. Local CNN affiliate KGUN reports it received a ransom note demanding $6 million by Monday, a deadline that passed with no update.

The FBI has said it’s not aware of communication between the Guthrie family and the suspected abductors.