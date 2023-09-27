Jump to content

Liveupdated1695821732

Baltimore manhunt for suspect in ‘30 under 30’ tech CEO’s murder: Live

Pava LaPere, the founder and CEO of EcoMaps Technologies, was found brutally murdered in her apartment in Baltimore with police now hunting for suspect Jason Billingsley

Rachel Sharp
Wednesday 27 September 2023 14:35
What we know about suspect in murder of tech CEO

A manhunt has been launched to catch an “extremely dangerous” suspect wanted on suspicion of the murder of a successful 26-year-old tech executive.

Pava LaPere, the founder and CEO of EcoMaps Technologies who featured on Forbes’ “30 under 30” list this year, was found brutally murdered in her apartment on West Franklin Street in Baltimore on Monday. Baltimore Police said that she had suffered blunt-force trauma.

Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, is now wanted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree assault, sex offence and robbery.

It is not clear what connection – if any – the victim and suspect may have to each other.

Billingsley has prior convictions for assault and sex offences and is said to be “armed and dangerous”.

“This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm. So, please be aware of your surroundings,” Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference on Tuesday.

EcoMap Technologies released a statement following LaPere’s death calling the situation “deeply distressing”.

“Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader,” the company said.

1695821732

1695821421

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog

Follow updates in the investigation into the murder of Pava LaPere and the manhunt for suspect Jason Billingsley

Rachel Sharp27 September 2023 14:30

