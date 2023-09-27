Baltimore manhunt for suspect in ‘30 under 30’ tech CEO’s murder: Live
Pava LaPere, the founder and CEO of EcoMaps Technologies, was found brutally murdered in her apartment in Baltimore with police now hunting for suspect Jason Billingsley
A manhunt has been launched to catch an “extremely dangerous” suspect wanted on suspicion of the murder of a successful 26-year-old tech executive.
Pava LaPere, the founder and CEO of EcoMaps Technologies who featured on Forbes’ “30 under 30” list this year, was found brutally murdered in her apartment on West Franklin Street in Baltimore on Monday. Baltimore Police said that she had suffered blunt-force trauma.
Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, is now wanted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree assault, sex offence and robbery.
It is not clear what connection – if any – the victim and suspect may have to each other.
Billingsley has prior convictions for assault and sex offences and is said to be “armed and dangerous”.
“This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm. So, please be aware of your surroundings,” Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference on Tuesday.
EcoMap Technologies released a statement following LaPere’s death calling the situation “deeply distressing”.
“Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader,” the company said.
An “armed” and “extremely dangerous” suspect is on the run after a successful 26-year-old tech executive was found brutally murdered in her apartment in Baltimore.
Pava LaPere was the founder and CEO of EcoMaps Technologies, a custom platform builder for companies, and had featured on Forbes’ “30 under 30” list this year for her social impact on the industry.
On Monday, she was found dead from apparent signs of “blunt-force trauma” inside her apartment in the 300 block of West Franklin Street, police said.
Baltimore Police said that a missing persons call had been placed for the victim, leading officers to her home where she was found at around 11.34am that morning.
Jason Dean Billingsley, a 32-year-old with prior convictions for assault and sex offences, has been named as a suspect in her murder.
Armed suspect on run after ‘30 Under 30’ CEO murdered in Baltimore apartment
Police warn the the public that suspect Jason Dean Billingsley ‘will kill and he will rape’ as he remains on the run
