Pava LaPere’s body went undiscovered for three days after murder

Baltimore police have revealed that the body of slain tech CEO Pava LaPere went undiscovered for three days after she was murdered.

Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, was taken into custody at around 11pm last night in connection with the murder of LaPere, the founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies. US Marshalls, Baltimore police and several other agencies participated in the arrest, authorities said at a press conference on Thursday.

“But my wish is that we can give the family and community a sense of closure. We’re going to put this repeat in jail, where it belongs,” Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Mr Worley said that LaPere was likely murdered on Friday night, and her body was only discovered on Monday.

Commissioner Worley said that a warrant for Billingsley’s arrest was issued on 20 September after he was linked to a sexual and arson attack on 19 September.

Responding to why a plea for information was not put out until LaPere’s murder, Mr Worley said: “The incident on Edmonson Avenue [on 19 September] was not a random act.

“Had it been a random act, we would have put out flyers right away saying this individual was on the loose committing random acts.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.