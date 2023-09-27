At just 26 years old, Pava LaPere had accomplished her lifelong dream of becoming her own boss. It came with arduous effort, but years after launching her thriving software company from her dorm at Johns Hopkins University, the young entrepreneur was featured on Forbes’ “30 under 30” list for the social impact she was making on the industry.

Months after landing on the prestigious list, LaPere made international headlines as she was found dead at her apartment in Baltimore on 25 September.

Jason Dean Billingsley, a 32-year-old repeat offender who was released on parole following violent sex convictions, has been named as a suspect in her murder. Billingsley, who is on the run and is believed to be armed, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree assault, sex offence and robbery.

“This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm. So, please be aware of your surroundings,” Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference the day after her body was found.

As a manhunt continues for the “dangerous” suspect, tributes have poured in for LaPere — with grieving family members, coworkers and loved ones remembering not only her many professional successes but also her passion and commitment to following her dreams.

Here’s everything we know about the case:

Baltimore PD names Billingsley as suspect in LaPere’s murder

Baltimore police said that a missing persons call was placed for LaPere, the founder and CEO of EcoMaps Technologies, just hours before her body was found.

Her remains were discovered by officers at around 11.34am on Monday (25 September). It was initially reported that she was found inside her apartment, but a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case has since told The Baltimore Banner that the body was actually found on the roof of her apartment building on the 300 block of West Franklin Street.

LaPere was partially clothed and had signs of blunt-force trauma. Commissioner Worley said that the building “was secure” and someone had to allow the killer in for him to gain access.

“That’s pretty horrifying,” tenant Chris Mcnees told CBS before the victim’s name was released to the public, “I mean, just for that to happen anywhere in the city is obviously a bad thing but it’s hard to imagine why this would happen specifically in this building.”

According to reports, LaPere's body was found on the roof of her apartment building on the 300 block of West Franklin Street

It is currently unclear how police have identified Billingsley as a suspect in the case. Authorities said they are not aware of any connections between the suspect and LaPere.

A manhunt is underway, with Baltimore PD working with the Warrant Apprehension Taskforce and the US Marshals’ Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to track him down. Billingsley is said to be “armed” and dangerous”

Detectives are working to determine potential connections to Billingsley and other cases. Commissioner Worley said on Tuesday that Billingsley is wanted in a separate case but did not give details about what type of offence he was suspected of.

A police source told DailyMail that Billingsley was being investigated in connection to a sexual assault and arson incident on 19 September. The attack left a woman in critical condition after she was raped and her throat was slashed with a knife, according to the source.

A man was also injured and a minor suffered smoke inhalation during the ordeal. The Independent has reached out to Baltimore police for comment.

“We will find you. So, I would ask you to turn yourself in to any officer, any police station, because we will take you into custody eventually, and then we will turn it over to the state’s attorney to prosecute you to the fullest. So, please turn yourself in,” Commissioner Worley said.

Billingsley ‘should have never been released,’ mayor says

Billingsley was previously arrested in 2009, 2011 and 2013 on multiple charges including sex offences, second-degree assault and robbery.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in 2009 and second-degree assault in 2011, court records show.

In 2015, Mr Billingsley was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 16 years suspended, after he pleaded guilty to a first-degree sex offence, according to court records.

However, the Maryland sex offender registry shows that he was released from prison last October under former District Attorney Marilyn Mosby. He was released on good-time credits, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Jason Dean Billingsley has previously been convicted for assault and sex offence charges (Baltimore Police Department)

Mayor Brandon Scott said Billingsley should have never been released.

“There is no way in hell that he should have been out on the street,” Mr Scott said. “When the police go out and do their job, as they did in this case ... and the state’s attorney goes out and does their work, gets the conviction, the conviction should be the conviction.”

Authorities have asked anyone with information regarding Billingsley’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

Who was Pava LaPere?

Mayor Scott described LaPere as a talented and motivated Baltimorian who always went out of her way to help others.

“It’s really difficult to express the sorrow that I have standing before you today,” he said. “Pava was ... someone I had the opportunity to get to know over the last few years and she would help anyone that she could. And to have that life cut short by someone who has no care about anything but causing harm to people is something that should sit deep in the stomach of all Baltimorians tonight.”

LaPere graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a dual bachelor’s degree in arts and sociology and entrepreneurship and management. She founded her company when she was still at university.

LaPere was remembered as a talented and motivated Baltimorian by the city’s mayor (Facebook/Pava LaPere)

In a 2017 piece for the university’s website, LaPere wrote about passing on stable internships in order to devote her time and energy to her startup. The then-20-year-old described her strict schedule and how she divided her summer between doing freelance work and developing her own projects.

“Choosing to be my own boss meant forgoing fancy internships, an experience in a new city, and probably much larger summer earnings,” she wrote. “But it also meant that I got giant blocks of uninterrupted time to work on my ventures, which is much more valuable currency for an entrepreneur.”

EcoMaps Technologies, according to its website, is a custom platform builder for companies. Forbes reported on LaPere’s “30 under 30” feature that the company with a team of nearly 30 employees had raised over $4m and had big-name clients including Meta and the T.Rowe Price Foundation.

A vigil will be held for LaPere at Baltimore’s Washington Monument on Wednesday (Facebook/Pava LaPere)

Following the tragic news of the entrepreneur’s death, her family released a statement paying tribute to the slain tech CEO.

“She was driven, creative, hard-working and relentless in her efforts, with her wonderful team at EcoMap Technologies,” her family said. “Pava made an impact in every endeavour she undertook and on every life she touched. She will be forever missed as a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and loyal friend.”

EcoMap Technologies also released a statement about the loss of their CEO.

“The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time,” the statement read. “Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader.”

A vigil will be held for LaPere at Baltimore’s Washington Monument at 6.30pm on Wednesday (27 September).

