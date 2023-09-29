✕ Close What we know about suspect in murder of tech CEO

The “extremely dangerous” suspect wanted on suspicion of the murder of a successful 26-year-old tech executive has been arrested after two days on the run, according to multiple reports.

Baltimore authorities confirmed on Monday that Jason Billingsley, 32, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday night at a train station in Bowie, Prince Count.

Pava LaPere, the founder and CEO of EcoMaps Technologies who was featured on Forbes’ “30 under 30” list this year, was found brutally murdered in her apartment on West Franklin Street in Baltimore on Monday. Baltimore Police said that she had suffered blunt-force trauma.

Billingsley, 32, was named as the suspect in the killing and a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree assault, sex offence and robbery. He is also charged with a sexual assault and arson attack on 19 September.

Billingsley has prior convictions for assault and sex offences.

Baltimore’s State Attorney Ivan Bates said on Thursday that Billingsley had been released in October 2022 after earning diminution credits following a 30-year sentence, with 16 years suspended, in 2015.