Minnesota victims’ dog had to be put down after being shot in Saturday’s political assassinations

A pet dog belonging to a Minnesota state representative and her husband who were shot dead at their home on Saturday, has been put down after being wounded in the attack.

Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband Mark, 58, were shot multiple times at their Brooklyn Park home in the early hours of Saturday, by a man posing as a police officer. The same night state senator John Hoffman, 60, and his wife Yvette were targeted and shot and wounded in a similar attack at their home.

Vance Boelter, 57, was arrested after a two-day manhunt and has been charged with state crimes – two counts of second-degree murder and two of attempted murder – as well as federal charges relating to firearm offenses, stalking, and murder.

The Hortmans leave behind two children.

It has emerged that the family’s dog, Gilbert, was “humanely euthanized” after suffering severe wounds in the attack. He was four and a half years old.

open image in gallery Melissa Hortman with her dog, Gilbert. Hortman and her husband Mark were shot dead on Saturday, and their dog was wounded ( Helping Paws )

The couple had volunteered with Helping Paws, a non-profit group that trains service dogs for individuals with physical disabilities and veterans living with PTSD. They began volunteering in 2014, and that year, their daughter raised a service dog as part of a high school project, according to CNN.

The couple also spent time fostering two dogs. In 2021, they took Gilbert in and trained him, spending two and a half years with him.

open image in gallery Hortman and Hoffman are believed to have been targeted in the shootings ( Minnesota Legislature )

“Gilbert experienced a ‘career change’ and was adopted by the Hortmans, becoming a cherished family member,” the organization said.

“We remember Melissa for her kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place — both in public office and through her volunteer work with Helping Paws,” said the charity.

“Our hearts are with the Hortman family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Authorities said they had found "voluminous" written material in Boelter's car and home, including plans, lists of names, and surveillance efforts targeting elected officials, but no clear manifesto.

Acting US Attorney Joseph Thompson stated that Boelter had a list of 45 Minnesota state and federal elected officials — all Democrats — and had researched them and their families.