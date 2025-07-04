Woman accused of hitting and killing a 3-year-old with her car as she was leaving a firework show did not have a license, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Michigan woman accused of a fatal hit-and-run that killed a three-year-old child does not have a valid driver’s license, according to police.

Tammy Sandoval, 55, is accused of hitting Tia Robinson and her twin children with her car, then fleeing the scene. Three-year-old Khalil Robinson died, while his sister Khloe and his mother survived.

The family was struck while crossing the street in Livonia, Michigan, after attending a local festival on Sunday night. Police say Sandoval was on her way home from a fireworks show at the time of the deadly hit-and-run. She was arrested the next day.

Investigators say Sandoval’s license was suspended last year after she refused to take a roadside DUI test, Fox 2 reports.

Regina Robinson, grandmother to Khalil and Khloe, told Fox 2 the children wanted to “go and have fun at the carnival and the fireworks.”

open image in gallery Tammy Sandoval is accused of a hit-and-run that killed a three-year-old boy. Police say she did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash ( Livonia Police Department )

She added: "Why would anyone keep going without stopping, trying to see if they’re okay, and can they help? Can they save them instead of driving off acting like they didn’t hit anybody?"

The twins’ grandfather, Michael Robinson, told Fox 5 there are “long days ahead” for the family. He said the twins shared a “special bond.”

"He would always go and take stuff to his sister, so if I gave him a piece of candy, he would take one for his sister and take it in there to her," Michael said. "He was very loving toward his sister but they had their ups and downs though."

Sandoval has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $600,000 cash/surety bond.

She has been charged with one count of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied – causing death; two counts of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied – causing serious injury; two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – causing serious impairment; and one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident while at fault – causing death.

Her next court date is scheduled for July 10.