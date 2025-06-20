Realtor who appeared on Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ is killed in hit and run in the Hamptons

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sara Burack, a luxury real estate agent known for her appearance on Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House, was tragically killed Thursday in a hit‑and‑run in Hampton Bays, according to authorities.

Southampton Town Police and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to a 911 call around 2:45 a.m., finding Burack, 40, unconscious on Montauk Highway near the Villa Paul Restaurant.

She suffered severe head trauma and multiple broken bones. Despite being rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, Burack succumbed to her injuries later in the afternoon.

No witnesses have come forward, and investigators have no leads on the vehicle involved. Police are urging anyone with information to contact Southampton Town authorities at 631-728-3400 or 631-702-2230.

A real estate veteran, Burack joined Nest Seekers International in 2012, leaving the agency about a year ago but maintaining close ties, Geoff Gifkins, the company’s Hamptons regional manager, told Newsday.

open image in gallery Sara Burack, 40, was found dead in the street in the Hamptons on Thursday. ( Getty Images )

“Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends,” Gifkins said in a message. “Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends.”

Burack had gained broader recognition through her role on Million Dollar Beach House, which aired in 2020 and spotlighted the fierce competition among agents selling luxury Hamptons real estate.

"My family has a commercial construction material sales business that I spent many years of my life working for," Burack told Hamptons.com in 2020. "I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent."

"I have been spending half the year in the Hamptons for the past 11 years. It was only natural to turn my love for real estate into a blossoming career,” she added.

Burack was also a volunteer with ASPCA, Southampton Animal Shelter, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and contributed to philanthropic efforts in New York City, per her LinkedIn profile.