Michigan cops use Faygo soda to trick armed suspect holding bank employee hostage so they could shoot him dead

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Wednesday 02 July 2025 14:41 EDT
Michigan police used a drone with a Faygo soda to lure a hostage-taker out of a bank. (Getty Images)

A tense hostage standoff at a Mercantile Bank in Michigan ended in a dramatic and deadly confrontation Friday after police used an unusual tactic: delivering Faygo soda by drone.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. when Quinton Marquese Allen, 31, entered the State Street branch in Saginaw Township armed with an unspecified weapon, but not a gun, and took an employee hostage, triggering a multi-hour standoff.

In an attempt to get Allen out of the bank, police deployed a drone carrying a bag containing a 24-ounce red Faygo soda can for him.

When Allen moved into view through the building’s glass, a state trooper shot and killed him.

Allen never got hold of the bag, police said.

After Allen was shot, the hostage emerged from the bank and asked for help. The victim was injured and taken to hospital for treatment but later released.

The bank remains closed until further notice, but thanked authorities on Facebook for their “swift and professional” response.

