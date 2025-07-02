The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A tense hostage standoff at a Mercantile Bank in Michigan ended in a dramatic and deadly confrontation Friday after police used an unusual tactic: delivering Faygo soda by drone.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. when Quinton Marquese Allen, 31, entered the State Street branch in Saginaw Township armed with an unspecified weapon, but not a gun, and took an employee hostage, triggering a multi-hour standoff.

In an attempt to get Allen out of the bank, police deployed a drone carrying a bag containing a 24-ounce red Faygo soda can for him.

When Allen moved into view through the building’s glass, a state trooper shot and killed him.

open image in gallery Michigan police used a drone carrying a Faygo soda can to lure Quinton Marquese Allen, 31, out of a Mercantile Bank where he was holding an employee hostage. ( Getty Images )

Allen never got hold of the bag, police said.

After Allen was shot, the hostage emerged from the bank and asked for help. The victim was injured and taken to hospital for treatment but later released.

The bank remains closed until further notice, but thanked authorities on Facebook for their “swift and professional” response.