The family of a 32-year-old woman has shared their heartbreak after she was killed in a late-night hit-and-run, just weeks after revealing to them that she was pregnant.

Tiffany Cifuni was struck by a female driver behind the wheel of a maroon Chevrolet Trax at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Brooklyn at around 11.50 p.m. Saturday, according to the New York City Police Department.

The Long Island resident was driving home from a Beyoncé concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ABC New York obtained video showing Cifuni coming to an abrupt stop and getting out of her dark Toyota 4Runner to check the damage after a minor collision with the Chevrolet in front.

“Get out,” a woman, believed to be Cifuni, shouted repeatedly as she knocked on the car door.

“Park your car, you just hit me… you just hit my car,” the voice added.

open image in gallery The NYPD said that Cifuni was struck just before midnight on Saturday ( Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Standing in front of the Chevrolet, Cifuni was then run over from behind and dragged along the road as the suspect sped away down a one-way street, police said.

Police say that the driver drove into oncoming traffic on Lafayette and then hit several parked cars, including a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a 38-year-old woman inside.

The suspect then got out and fled the scene on foot, leaving behind the Chevrolet. According to The New York Post, the vehicle was believed to have false plates. The Chevrolet driver remained at large on Sunday evening.

Authorities said that Cifuni was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Just two weeks earlier, Cifuni had revealed to her family that she was in her first trimester of pregnancy.

Police alerted the victim’s husband, James Cifuni, in the early hours of Sunday that his partner had been killed.

Cifuni’s devastated family gathered in the couple’s Long Island home, waiting for news on an arrest.

“They had just hit us with that news two weeks ago, and she was so proud of the fact… she surprised me and buckled my knees with the news, you know?” Father-in-law Nick Cifuni told ABC 7.

“Tiffany was the rockstar of our family, and we're interested in getting justice and in this person getting caught.”

The victim’s mother-in-law, Barbara Cifuni, described her as a “beautiful person.”

The Independent has contacted the NYPD for more information.