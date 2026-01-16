Florida man accused of throwing hundreds of nails into roadways almost 30 times

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly throwing hundreds of nails into the road on almost 30 different occasions.

Felix Uresti, 51, was arrested on Tuesday after being caught in the act of throwing the hardware into a roadway in Valrico, around 15 miles east of Tampa.

Deputies watched as Uresti exited his white 2022 Toyota Tundra and placed nails onto the roadway along Miller Road, before taking him into custody, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into Uresti began on September 11 last year, when the Sheriff's Office received a call that hundreds of nails were scattered on South Miller Road and Lithia Center Lane.

Over the next five months, 27 additional incidents were reported in the same area, the department said.

open image in gallery Felix Uresti, 51, was arrested Tuesday after being caught in the act of throwing the hardware into a roadway in Valrico, around 15 miles east of Tampa ( Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office )

During a search of Uresti’s vehicle on Tuesday, deputies discovered the same roofing nails used in previous locations in a large bucket of nails in the back seat.

He has been charged with six counts of criminal mischief totaling $1,000 or more, throwing a deadly missile at, within or into a vehicle, as well as a violation of Florida litter law.

open image in gallery A bucket of nails found in Felix Uresti's vehicle ( Hillsborough County Sheriff Department )

"Throwing nails into the roadway is a deliberate and malicious act that puts innocent people in danger and carries serious consequences,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“This was a senseless decision that endangered working families, children, and first responders when seconds matter most."

Anyone impacted by nail damage in the area of Miller Road is advised to contact detectives at (813) 247-8200, with updates provided by the Public Affairs Office.