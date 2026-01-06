The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida man has been arrested after authorities accuse him of trespassing on a construction site while concealing a gun beneath a pair of silicone prosthetic breasts and a lacy red bra.

Police in Polk County, located roughly between Orlando and Tampa, said they found 39-year-old Matthew Zaccarino standing beside his vehicle and in the process of donning the bra and G-string at around 1 a.m. on Sunday December 14.

According to charging documents, officers ordered him to stay still and handcuffed him when he refused to comply, before discovering a loaded handgun concealed beneath his discarded silicone breast forms.

Court records show that the case was resolved on Monday, but don't say whether the charges were upheld. The Independent has asked Zaccarino and his attorney for comment.

Publicity-happy Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd giving a more colorful description of the incident in one of his regular social media videos Monday.

"It was ugly. It was so ugly," said Judd, who has held his post for 20 years and whose frank style of public commentary has made him a minor local celebrity.

open image in gallery Matthew Zaccarino in a police mugshot from Polk County, Florida, after being accused of armed trespassing while dressed in a bra and G-string ( Polk County Sheriffs Office )

"Now, occasionally I bring you stuff that you just can't believe, that you'll never get over, that may even scar you for life.

"As our deputies approach him to see what he's doing on this construction site, we see this dude is wearing a red lace bra with prosthetic silicone [breast forms].

"Well, then we notice he's wearing a G-string. Showing off the boys, you know what I mean? And then our two deputies say to themselves: self, this is highly unusual.

"But you don't realize how dangerous these situations are, because under the prostheses we found a gun. So he was armed trespassing."

According to Judd, Zaccarino initially claimed that he was on his way to a costume party, but would not answer where the costume party was and soon stopped cooperating.

"Anyway, he want to jail," Judd concluded.

open image in gallery The gun allegedly found near Zaccarino ( Polk County Sheriff's Office )

A charging affidavit echoes that story, saying that Zaccarino "stated he was going to a party but was unable to provide a location, direction, or identify individuals who would be present."

Court records then show that he paid a total bond of $6,250, after which the case was resolved.

Videos posted to Facebook, which appear to show the same man, suggest Zaccarino is a realtor in the Orlando metro area who has been an active in campaigning for the families of victims in the Pulse nightclub massacre.

Public records indicate he is also the president of a nonprofit group called Citizens Against Public Corruption.