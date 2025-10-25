The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Newly released surveillance video shows the moment two emergency dispatchers in New Hampshire were allegedly assaulted by a man wearing only a Speedo and a yellow hat inside the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The footage, shared Thursday by WMUR, shows 50-year-old Corey Nickerson of Goffstown attempting to enter the secured dispatch center around 3:45 p.m. on August 9.

Nickerson was arrested and faces several charges, including assault, criminal threatening, and false imprisonment, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

“It hasn’t happened in my 24 years here, and hopefully it never happens again,” Sheriff Brian Newcomb told the outlet.

The video shows Nickerson assaulting one dispatcher as she arrived for work through a secured door. He allegedly tried to move from the vestibule into the dispatch center when another dispatcher rushed in to help.

open image in gallery Corey Nickerson, 50, pleaded not guilty to assault and other charges as newly-released surveillance video allegedly showed him attacking two New Hampshire 911 dispatchers ( Goffstown Police Department )

At one point, one of the employees pushed Nickerson out the door as he fought back before fleeing and briefly leading officers on a chase.

"Typically, they're here, rendering assistance, over the phone and over the radio for people that are calling 911 or have an emergency that they need assistance for, and they found themselves in, needing assistance here," Newcomb said.

Both dispatchers are now recovering from physical and emotional injuries, the sheriff said.

“They did sustain some serious bodily injury, and certainly there’s emotional damage coming to work every day knowing this is where the act happened,” Newcomb added.

“You expect to come to work and be safe, and that wasn’t the case that day,” Newcomb continued. “But this dangerous individual accosted them, and through their selfless actions, they helped each other, persevered, and were able to get him out the door.”

Nickerson is being held in jail, according to WMUR.