A Florida woman could face the death penalty after allegedly killing one of her ex-husbands and shooting another in a single day.

Susan Avalon, 51, of Citrus County, has been charged with first-degree homicide for what officials say were planned attacks coordinated across multiple counties.

Authorities believe Avalon first killed her second ex-husband in Tampa on Wednesday. She then stopped at a Panera Bread, allegedly stole food, and drove to her first ex-husband’s home in Bradenton, where she shot him.

Manatee County deputies initially became aware of her alleged crimes when they responded shortly before 3 p.m. to a home in Bradenton after reports that a 54-year-old man had been shot at three times, sustaining two gunshot wounds, including one to the abdomen.

"She’s got beef with both these ex-husbands," Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said, per FOX13.

The victim, who survived, told investigators he believed the shooter was his ex-wife, identified as Avalon. Detectives said Avalon arrived at his home with food from Panera and immediately fired when he opened the door.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said Avalon and the Bradenton victim had been married for 11 years, and she owed him roughly $4,000 in child support.

The man’s 15-year-old daughter was home during the shooting. She heard the gunshots but did not witness the attack, he said. She did, however, see a silver Honda Odyssey leaving the scene.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and confirmed that Avalon stopped at a nearby Panera, took food without paying, and then drove to Bradenton.

"It doesn’t get any more brazen than this," Wells said, per FOX13. "This is a very active neighborhood. It’s 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday. Kids are coming home from school. A lot of activity as you can imagine. She didn’t seem to care."

Deputies later went to Avalon’s Citrus County home, where she was allegedly seen cleaning her car with bleach and rags.

When questioned about her ex-husband, she asked, “Which one?” and accused him of molestation and being a “child abuser,” leaving detectives initially confused about which county’s case she was referring to. Avalon’s live-in boyfriend also described her recent behaviour as “out of character,” when interviewed by police.

"She told him yesterday that in case something happens to her, she loves him and she just wanted him to know that,” Well said. “He said that was kind of out of character for her. We start to dig in to this second ex-husband that we know nothing about and we find that she was married again after she was married to our victim and this ex-husband lives in Tampa.”

Once authorities realized she was referencing a second ex-husband living in Tampa, police performed a wellness check at his Hillsborough County residence.

The man did not respond, and Tampa officers discovered damage to the front door. He was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wells said Avalon did not tell her live-in boyfriend what allegedly happened, but took a shower and attempted to remove evidence from her car. Her boyfriend reported that Avalon had recently discovered her second ex-husband’s location.

Officials continue to investigate, and the motive for her actions remains unknown.

Avalon faces first-degree homicide charges in Manatee County and may also face additional charges in Hillsborough County, with prosecutors considering the death penalty.