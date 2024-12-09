The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Authorities on Monday identified a “strong person of interest” who was arrested on firearms charges and was being questioned in connection to the murder ofUnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside his Manhattan hotel early last Wednesday.

On Monday, as the manhunt for Thompson’s killer stretched into a sixth day, police made a breakthrough and questioned a man in Pennsylvania after responding to a tip that came in from a McDonald’s employee in Pennsylvania.

The man was identified Monday afternoon as Luigi Mangione, 26, who was recognized by the employee, authorities said at a press conference.

The NYPD released unmasked photos of the suspect on December 5, the day after the fatal shooting, and scoured a Manhattan hostel in the Upper West Side where the suspect was staying, in addition to Central Park where the suspect’s backpack was recovered.

Over the weekend police released additional surveillance images of the suspect in the back of a cab.

The NYPD issued a $10,000 reward for information on the shooter, while the FBI also joined the hunt, offering an additional $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Here’s everything we know about the person of interest:

open image in gallery Police used a trail of clues to home in on the man suspected of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ( NYPD )

Tip from the public leads police to Pennsylvania

On Monday, police responded to a tip from a McDonald’s employee in Altoona, Pennsylvania, who said they saw a man who looked like the person of interest police have been searching for.

Mangione was eating in the McDonald’s when he was recognized by the employee, police said.

The 26-year-old man was taken in for questioning, and it was discovered that he was in possession of a ghost gun that matches the weapon believed to have been used in the assassination-style killing, officials said at a press conference on Monday.

The suspect also had supresser for the gun and several fake identification cards, including a New Jersey ID that the NYPD believes was used by the gunman.

open image in gallery The suspect was pictured in the back of a taxi ( EPA )

New York Mayor Eric Adams told the press conference that the man in custody matches the description of the person in the photos and that he possessed items connected to the killing.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed Mangione has been arrested on firearms charges.

He is believed to be “our person of interest,” she told the press conference, and said it was down to a “combination of old-school detective work and new age technology” as well as the public that helped lead to the arrest.

“We should never underestimate the power of the public to be our eyes and ears,” she said.

Suspect was not on anyone’s radar

Joseph Kenny, NYPD’s chief of detectives, said that police did not have Mangione’s name prior today.

He was born and raised in Maryland, and he lived in Honolulu, Hawaii until recently.

Police believe that Mangione attended college in Pennsylvania and said that he also has ties to San Francisco.

Kenny added that police believe that at this stage in the investigation, Mangione was allegedly acting alone.

2-page ‘manifesto’ discovered

Police said they found a 2-page document in Mangione’s possession when he was arrested which suggests he has “an ill will towards corporate America,” Kenny told the press conference.

The a handwritten document “speaks to both his motivation and mindset,” Tisch said.

It is currently in the custody of the Altoona police.