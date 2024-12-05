Who is Brian Thompson? Everything we know about UnitedHealthcare CEO murdered in Manhattan

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in what police described as a “brazen targeted attack” in Manhattan early Wednesday.

A massive manhunt is underway for the unidentified shooter, who fled the scene on a bike. Police are searching for a motive, and had yet to make an arrest as of Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s everything we know so far about the fatal attack on the 50-year-old insurance CEO:

open image in gallery UnitedHealthcare CEO, husband and father Brian Thompson was shot in the leg and back in a ‘premeditated attack’ early Wednesday ( UnitedHealth Group )

Thompson shot in ‘premeditated attack’

The unidentified shooter had been hiding behind a car outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan for about five minutes when Thompson exited, police said. The suspect was spotted at a nearby Starbucks on West 56th Street and 6th Avenue minutes before the shooting.

The shooter, who was wearing a mask, approached Thompson from behind and shot him in the right calf and back at 6:46 a.m. Video of the incident shows the shooter calmly walking up behind Thompson before shooting him multiple times, then calmly crossing the street. The footage also indicates there was a bystander who witnessed the shooting and ran away as the suspect fired at Thompson.

Thompson was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

open image in gallery The man suspected of killing Thompson pictured at a Starbucks minutes before the shooting ( AP )

"The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot. It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again," New York Police Department’s Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters.

Police described the shooter as a white man wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a gray backpack. It’s believed the suspect used a gun with a silencer. A food cart vendor near the scene of the shooting told NBC News that he did not hear any gunshots.

open image in gallery Surveillance footage of the man police say fatally shot Thompson early Wednesday. He may have used a firearm with a silencer in the shooting ( NYPD News/Reuters )

The shooter fled the scene through an alleyway on an e-bike. Police told reporters e-bikes are equipped with GPS devices. He fled via Sixth Avenue to Central Park, where he was last seen.

The shooting was a “premeditated, preplanned targeted attack,” police said late Wednesday morning. Thompson appeared unaware he was in danger and had no security detail near him, Kenny told reporters.

Authorities found three live 9mm rounds and three discharged 9mm shell casings, as well as a cell phone, at the scene of the shooting.

UnitedHealth Group, which owns the insurance company, was holding its annual Investor Conference Wednesday. They have since canceled the event. Thompson was scheduled to speak there at 8 a.m.

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him," the company said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

open image in gallery Surveillance footage of the suspect escaping on an e-bike en route to Central Park ( NYPD News/Reuters )

Wife reveals Thompson received threats as police search for motive

Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News her husband received threats prior to Wednesday’s shooting.

"There had been some threats," she told the outlet. "Basically, I don’t know, a lack of [health insurance] coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

She added: “I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children.”

Police informed her Wednesday morning that the shooting was likely a planned attack.

"The motive for this murder is currently unknown, but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear the victim was specifically targeted," he told reporters. "But at this point, we do not know why.”

The New York Police Department Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information.

open image in gallery Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information on Thompson’s killer ( REUTERS )

Family, leaders mourn CEO

Thompson’s family members are in mourning as they process the news.

Thompson’s sister Elena Reveiz told The New York Times that her brother was a “good person, and I am so sad.”

Thompson’s brother Mark previously told The Independent he was not yet ready to comment on the situation.

Former vice presidential candidate and current Minnesota governor Tim Walz posted his condolences on social media.

“This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota,” Walz wrote. “Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the situation and also offered her condolences to Thompson’s family.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Thompson, and we are committed to ensuring the perpetrator is brought to justice,” Hochul said.

open image in gallery Flags fly at half mast outside the UnitedHealthcare corporate headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota Wednesday. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other leaders have passed on their condolences to Thompson’s family ( Getty Images )

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also assured residents the shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence.

“We want to be clear to New Yorkers that this does not appear to be a random act of violence,” Adams said on Wednesday.

Thompson is a father of two. Before taking the CEO job in 2021, he worked as the company’s head of government programs.

Thompson kept a low profile with little public name recognition, the Associated Press reported.

As CEO, Thompson worked out of UnitedHealthcare’s offices in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Under his leadership, UnitedHealthcare provided coverage to more than 49 million people, making it the largest insurance company in the US. The network includes 1.3 million physicians and care professionals across nearly 7,000 facilities.

Under Thompson, the company made $74 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter, earning the title of the largest subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. Thompson made $10.2 million annually and was one of the company’s highest-paid employees.

Social media was peppered with complaints about health insurance following the shooting. One commenter responded: “Dude was someone’s father, son, brother, husband. Chill with the ... tweets.”