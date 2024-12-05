Brian Thompson shooting latest: Manhunt intensifies after UnitedHealthcare CEO shot dead outside NYC hotel

✕ Close Officials reveal Brian Thompson’s shooting appears to be a ‘brazen targeted attack’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

New York City police have released new photos of the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as the manhunt intensifies.

Thompson, 50, was set to speak at an investor meeting on Wednesday morning when he was gunned down around 6:45 a.m. outside the New York Hilton Midtown. He was taken to Mount Sinai West where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Thompson was “specifically targeted” in the “brazen attack” by a gunman who is still at large after fleeing the scene on an e-bike. The suspect is described as a white male dressed entirely in black, with a black ski mask, and carrying a gray backpack.

Photos from surveillance footage show the hooded suspect standing in front of the counter at a Starbucks at West 56th Street and 6th Avenue just minutes before the shooting at the nearby hotel.

While the attack appears to be targeted, police said they do not yet have a motive for the shooting. NYPD Crime Stoppers has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Thompson, who was also a father of two, joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021. He was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting at the hotel at 8 a.m.

Elena Reveiz, Thompson’s sister-in-law, told The New York Times that she is still processing the news but said that her brother “was a good person, and I am so sad.”