Cops arrested 11 people along the Las Vegas Strip yesterday morning, after an “unruly” mob formed outside a major venue.

Police raced to the address on South Las Vegas Boulevard, also known as the Las Vegas Strip, just before 1.30 am after receiving reports about the massive crowd.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated that the crowd formed in response to a street performance that disrupted traffic.

Multiple police units were drafted in to quell the chaos, with 30 vehicles and a cop helicopter being used to manage the situation.

The police statement also confirmed that one of their officers was struck by an unidentified projectile during the skirmish but was uninjured.

It took over an hour and a half to restore normal traffic flow after authorities brought the situation to a “peaceful resolution.”

Video footage of the early morning chaos showed an automated taxi being left trapped in the middle of the road. Confused by the massive police build-up, which restricted travel on the roads, the self-driving car simply remained frozen in place.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing, according to the LAPD statement, and a “large police presence” has been established in the area.

As yet, authorities have not revealed the name of the “resort property” outside of which the crowd formed.

However, police did say that the crowd had formed on the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, which is home to some of Sin City’s most iconic casinos.

The Bellagio Poker Room, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort and Casino, the Paris Las Vegas and the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas were all in the immediate vicinity of the incident.

The news comes as Las Vegas, one of the most visited cities in the United States, battles with dwindling tourist numbers.

Known for its hedonistic nightlife, the city is normally a magnet for visitors, with November often being its busiest month.

However, in November 2025, the number of people passing through Harry Reid International Airport fell sharply. The travel hub reported a 9.6 percent decline from the previous November.

Nate Silver, a data analyst who wrote a book on Las Vegas entitled On the Edge: The Art of Risking Everything, suggested that a dramatic rise in the cost of visiting the city had driven tourists away.

“Las Vegas is at its best when it creates a feeling of abundance. Vegas gamblers are famous for burning the candle at both ends," Silver wrote on his website. "But if at every interface you feel put out — the rooms are overbudget, the food is expensive, and the odds you face at the tables are tilted even further against you — you might reconsider your next trip.”

The Independent has contacted the LVMPD for comment.