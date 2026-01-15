Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A warden at a Las Vegas-area prison has lost his job after being accused of biting a colleague’s ear during an argument at a holiday party.

Manuel Portillo, who ran the Southern Desert Correctional Center, was at the Nevada Department of Corrections holiday party at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino on December 13, 2025, when he got into a physical altercation with a department employee, according to a police report obtained by 8 News Now Investigators.

The unnamed employee told police Portillo, who appeared to be drunk, started cursing at him and chest-bumped him.

“Don’t call me [expletive] [expletive], I’ll beat your [expletive] ass. Do you have a problem? What’s up [expletive], do something,” Portillo told the employee, according to the report.

open image in gallery Manuel Portillo, a warden at a Las Vegas-area prison, has lost his job after being accused of biting a colleague’s ear during an argument at a holiday party ( Nevada Department of Corrections )

During the fight, the employee claimed that Portillo grabbed the back of his neck and bit his ear.

Portillo grabbed his colleague’s chains and said, “I’ll take your chains, [expletive],” the police report said.

The report says that security cameras caught the “battery.” The Independent has reached out to Stations Casinos, which owns Palace Station, but they declined to comment on the alleged altercation.

The Nevada Department of Corrections told The Independent that Portillo no longer works for the department as of last Friday.

“We cannot comment further on personnel matters,” the department said.

open image in gallery The fight took place at the Nevada Department of Corrections holiday party at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino on December 13, 2025 ( Google Earth )

According to his biography, Portillo had been working for the department since 2005. During his time at the department, Portillo moved up from correctional officer to senior correctional officer to sergeant and then lieutenant. He also intermittently oversaw the Southern Correctional Emergency Response Team during his tenure.

Aside from his work with the department, Portillo served in the Air Force, completing five deployments to Kuwait, Pakistan, and Oman.

It’s unclear whether Portillo has or will be charged in connection with the incident.

The Independent has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.