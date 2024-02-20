The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two men have been charged with murder following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, which left one person dead and 22 others injured.

Missouri prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday. The two men – named by Fox News as Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City and 22-year-old Lyndell Mays of Raytown – each face second-degree murder charges, two counts of armed criminal action and the unlawful use of a weapon

They are both being held on $1 million bail and have reportedly been hospitalised since the shooting.

The new charges come after two juveniles were detained last week on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Authorities said more charges are possible.

Police said previously that a dispute among several people led to the shooting, which happened at the celebratory event in Kansas City last week.

The shooting occurred last week during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 22 people injured range in age from eight-years-old to 47, though more than half we under the age of 16, according to police Chief Stacey Graves. Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and local DJ, was killed in the incident.

A GoFundMe started by the family of Ms Lopez-Galvan has raised more than $350,000 with US pop megastar Taylor Swift remaining the top donator.

Ms Swift, who attended the Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce has donated $50,000 twice to the family’s fundraiser and sent her “deepest sympathies and condolences.

Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, later shared a message regarding the parade shooting. Before the release of the most recent episode of their podcast, New Heights, the two NFL players took to Instagram to offer their condolences to all those hurt and affected by the shooting.

In a video posted on 19 February, Jason started: “We just want to say our hearts go out to all the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community. And it’s unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred.”

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of a woman who was killed during the shooting (Getty Images)

“We also want to thank the local law enforcement that [sprung] into action, the first responders on scene and anybody that’s been willing to help those affected by this tragedy,” he went on to say.

The day of jubilant celebration was plunged into chaos, with hundreds of police officers swarming the scene at Union Station as panicked fans ran. Some were later carried out on stretchers.

Footage shared online showed law enforcement officials running towards the station, with some drawing weapons. Officers with sniper rifles were also seen posted on the surrounding rooftops. Chief Graves later said that around 800 officers had been present in the area prior to the incident.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Chief Graves told reporters at a press conference.

“People who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment. We had over 800 law enforcement officers from Kansas City and other agencies at the location to keep everyone safe because of bad actors, which were very few.”

Panicked fans ran as law enforcement officers swarmed the area (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The shooting at the victory parade was the 47th mass shooting in the US of 2024, according to the tracker Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as when four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

On Monday, Missouri’s Republican-led House passed a bill to ban celebratory gunfire in cities. The largely bipartisan-supported bill represents a rare effort to regulate guns in a state with some of the most expansive laws on firearm ownership.

Already emotional Republicans and Democrats used Monday’s debate on the measure to fight over the best way to address last week’s shooting, and gun violence more broadly. Kansas City Democratic Representative Patty Lewis spoke through tears as she described hiding in an alcove to avoid being trampled.

“What made me most sad was fear that nothing was going to happen,” Ms Lewis said, referencing state gun laws. “I’ve seen it happen over and over.”