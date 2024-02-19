Kansas City shooting latest: Two teens charged as children released from hospital

✕ Close Witness describes moment he tackled man at Kansas City Chiefs rally

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two juveniles have been charged in connection to Wednesday’s shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

“The juveniles are currently detained in secure detention at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun related and resisting arrest charges,” the Jackson County Family Court Division said in a statement. “It is anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”

Officials have yet to release the suspects’ names.

Of the 22 people who suffered gunshot injuries during the shooting, more than half of the victims are under the age of 16, police said.

The victims ranged in age from eight to 47 years old.

The deceased has been identified as local DJ and mother-of-two, Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan.

A GoFundMe started by the family of Ms Lopez-Galvan raised more than $190,000 with Taylor Swift donating most of the proceeds.

On the official GoFundMe page, the top donator remains to be Ms Swift, who attended the Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Ms Swift donated $50,000 twice to the family’s fundraiser and sent her “deepest sympathies and condolences.”

On Saturday, Children’s Mercy hospital announced that all 12 shooting patients were released. A patient at another hospital remains in critical condition.