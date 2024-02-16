Two juveniles charged over Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade mass shooting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The juveniles accused of carrying out a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade have been charged with gun-related crimes and resisting arrest. One person was killed and 22 others were injured in the shooting.

Additional charges are expected, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

On the day of the shooting, 23 people were shot. Kansas City radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 44, was killed. Another 22 were injured, including numerous children. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Grave said the victims' ranged from ages 8 to 47, and that at least half of the wounded were under the age of 16.

All of the wounded victims are expected to recover.

The suspects were taken into custody by Kansas City police shortly after the shooting began. Chiefs fans managed to tackle one of the suspects while he was trying to flee into a crowd and escape the scene of the shooting.

A third suspect was originally detained along with the two charged juveniles, but he was eventually released from police custody.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between the suspects. Authorities do not believe that the suspects were intending to carry out a terror attack or were otherwise motivated by ideology.

The King family of Independence, Missouri, says they were standing near the suspects when a disagreement turned violent.

The family noted that four people near them had been arguing; a woman and a man were slinging insults, and there were two other men present for the disagreement, they told The New York Times.

The Kings say they saw when the suspects allegedly pulled their weapons and began firing at each other.

“They were running away from each other,” Mr King said. “but they were still firing weapons behind their backs, just not really aiming.”