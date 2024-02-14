The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Multiple people were reportedly struck by gunfire in Missouriduring a Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fire officials said that eight to 10 people were injured during the incident, that occurred around 2pm on Wednesday.

Local station KMBC9 later said, per the fire department, that 10 people had been shot. One person had been killed, and three victims were in critical condition, the outlet reported.

Two armed people were taken into custody. The Kansas City Fire Department confirmed the shooting and described the incident as a “fluid situation.”

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Police respond after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri (AFP via Getty Images)

CBS reported that between 12 and 15 shots were heard.

Dozens of security officials were seen rushing into Union Station in Kansas City as panicked fans scattered. Police said that several children were separated from their parents in the scramble.

Police respond after gun shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Child reunification stations were located at 2301 Main and inside the main entrance of Union Station. “We still have several needing reunification. Contact the officer nearest you for reunification information,” police said on X.

Pictures later showed wounded fans being helped away from the scene, some being carried out on stretchers.

A person is detained near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Shots were reportedly fired during the parade, according to police (AFP via Getty Images)

Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible. Around 100 police vehicles were reported to be in the area in the moments following the shooting, per CBS.

Downtown Kansas City had been a sea of red for Valentine’s Day as Chiefs fans celebrated their third Super Bowl title in five seasons with a parade. On Sunday the team came-from-behind to win 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

An injured fan receives assistance after gun shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The players – including stars Patrick Mahomes and travis Kelce – were all stood on top of double-decker buses as confetti canons exploded in the streets on Wednesday.

It is not known whether US megastar Taylor Swift would join her boyfriend, Kelce, for the parade and victory speeches.

The Kansas City Chiefs were marking their Super Bowl success (Charlie Riedel/AP) (AP)

The Cruel Summer singer has not commented, though she has a show in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday night, the first of three scheduled concerts on her Eras Tour.

She was nowhere to be seen early in the parade. Instead, Kelce was joined by his mother, Donna Kelce.

Wednesday 14 February also marks the anniversary of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.