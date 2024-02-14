Jump to content

Liveupdated1707945022

One killed and multiple injured in shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City: Live updates

The shooting was reported shortly after 3pm

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 14 February 2024 21:10
Police respond to reports of shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

One person is dead and multiple people have been wounded after a shooting at the Kansas City ChiefsSuper Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.

A Kansas City fire official said at least 10 people had been shot.

Two suspects have reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting.

Footage captured at the event shows Chiefs fans running for cover as police rush into a building near the site of the parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Crowds scatter after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Football fans ran from Union Station after reports of a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday 14 February. The Kansas City fire department confirmed one person has been killed and three more are in critical condition. A total of 10 people were wounded. Two armed people were taken into custody after the incident that occurred around 2pm. “Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. Fans who had been attending the parade were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 21:10
One person was killed in the shooting, according to KC fire officials

One person has been killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade in Kansas City, according to the city’s fire officials.

At least 10 were shot. Three are reportedly in critical condition. The conditions of the other wounded victims is currently unknown.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 21:07
WATCH: Shooting reported in Kansas City after Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 21:00
Image shows huge crowd gathered to celebrate KC Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory

Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

Those celebrations were interrupted by gunfire on Wednesday afternoon.

Between 8 and 10 people were reportedly injured during the shooting. Two armed suspects were taken into custody by Kansas City police.

The Kansas City Chiefs were marking their Super Bowl success (Charlie Riedel/AP)

(AP)
Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 20:55
KC Police share details about reunification site following shooting that left between 8 and 10 injured

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 20:48
At least eight people wounded in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

Multiple people were reportedly struck by gunfire in Missouri during a Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fire officials said that eight to 10 people were injured during the incident, that occurred around 2pm on Wednesday.

The condition of the victims was not immediately clear, though two armed people were taken into custody. The Kansas City Fire Department confirmed the shooting and described the incident as a “fluid situation.”

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

READ MORE:

Multiple people wounded in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

Fire officials said that eight to 10 people were injured during the incident, that occurred around 2pm on Wednesday

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 20:45
Two suspects detained

Kansas City police have detained two suspects connected to the shooting on Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 20:39
Police say between 8 and 10 people injured

Law enforcement authorities said between 8 and 10 people were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chief’s victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 20:37
Watch live: Shooting reported at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

Watch live from Kansas City, Missouri, after reports of shots fired at a victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 20:32
Shooting reported at Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City

A shooting has been reported near Union Station in Kansas City.

The reported shooting took place during a victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

A Kansas City fire official said between 8 and 10 people were injured in the shooting.

The conditions of those individuals is currently not known.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 20:27

