One killed and multiple injured in shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City: Live updates
The shooting was reported shortly after 3pm
Police respond to reports of shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
One person is dead and multiple people have been wounded after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.
A Kansas City fire official said at least 10 people had been shot.
Two suspects have reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting.
Footage captured at the event shows Chiefs fans running for cover as police rush into a building near the site of the parade.
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Football fans ran from Union Station after reports of a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday 14 February. The Kansas City fire department confirmed one person has been killed and three more are in critical condition. A total of 10 people were wounded. Two armed people were taken into custody after the incident that occurred around 2pm. “Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. Fans who had been attending the parade were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.
One person was killed in the shooting, according to KC fire officials
One person has been killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade in Kansas City, according to the city’s fire officials.
At least 10 were shot. Three are reportedly in critical condition. The conditions of the other wounded victims is currently unknown.
Image shows huge crowd gathered to celebrate KC Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory
Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl victory on Sunday.
Those celebrations were interrupted by gunfire on Wednesday afternoon.
Between 8 and 10 people were reportedly injured during the shooting. Two armed suspects were taken into custody by Kansas City police.
KC Police share details about reunification site following shooting that left between 8 and 10 injured
At least eight people wounded in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade
Multiple people were reportedly struck by gunfire in Missouri during a Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fire officials said that eight to 10 people were injured during the incident, that occurred around 2pm on Wednesday.
The condition of the victims was not immediately clear, though two armed people were taken into custody. The Kansas City Fire Department confirmed the shooting and described the incident as a “fluid situation.”
“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”
Two suspects detained
Kansas City police have detained two suspects connected to the shooting on Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade.
Police say between 8 and 10 people injured
Law enforcement authorities said between 8 and 10 people were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chief’s victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.
Their current conditions are unknown.
Watch live from Kansas City, Missouri, after reports of shots fired at a victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs.
