One person is dead and multiple people have been wounded after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.

A Kansas City fire official said at least 10 people had been shot.

Two suspects have reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting.

Footage captured at the event shows Chiefs fans running for cover as police rush into a building near the site of the parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.