Liveupdated1707950703

Kansas City parade shooting live: One killed and multiple injured after gunfire at Chiefs victory rally

Kansas City police have taken two suspects into custody

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 14 February 2024 22:45
Close

Police respond to reports of shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

One person is dead and multiple people have been wounded after a shooting at the Kansas City ChiefsSuper Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.

A Kansas City fire official said at least 14 people had been injured.

Footage captured at the event showed frightened fans scattering as police rushed toward Union Station to respond to the gunshots.

Three of the wounded are in critical condition, according to local news reports.

Two suspects have reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said she was “angry” about the shooting, and offered her sympathies to those affected.

“This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody. To the people who were injured in this tragedy,” she said. “Our hearts go out to you and your families.”

Footage captured at the event shows Chiefs fans running for cover as police rush into a building near the site of the parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

1707950703

Parents of Parkland shooting victims learn of Kansas City parade attack on live TV

The father of a Parkland victim said he was “not surprised at all” to learn of an attack at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade as he spoke on the anniversary of the 2018 school shooting. Manuel Oliver and his wife, Patricia, were appearing live on CNN when news of the incident broke on Wednesday 14 February. “We interrupt these interviews because we have another mass shooting going on... it never stops,” Mr Oliver told the channel. Manuel and Patricia’s son, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, was killed in the Parkland high school shooting on 14 February 2018.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 22:45
1707950403

WATCH: Kansas City Mayor describes how he was forced to run for safety during shooting

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 22:40
1707950103

Missouri Senators weigh in on shooting

Missouri Senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt offered comments in response to the mass shooting in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 22:35
1707949503

Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade leaves one dead and multiple injured

At least one person has been killed and multiple others have been injured after a shooting in Missouri, which took place during a Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Officials said that up to 15 people were injured during the incident, that occurred around 2pm on Wednesday.

Local station KMBC9 later said, per the fire department, that 10 people had been shot. One person had been killed, and three victims were in critical condition, the outlet reported.

Four others were reportedly in serious condition, while one person had non-life threatening injuries.

Two armed people were taken into custody, police said, with authorities describing the incident as a “fluid situation.” READ MORE:

Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade leaves one dead

Officials said that up to 15 people were injured during the incident, that occurred around 2pm on Wednesday

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 22:25
1707949203

WATCH: Kansas parade shooting: Police chief confirms one dead and two suspects in custody

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 22:20
1707948922

KC mayor was present during shooting, calls shooting ‘absolutely a tragedy’

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was present when gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

“When the shooting started, I like many others, ran and ran for safety,” he said, noting that he saw police officers running toward the gunfire as he fled.

He then said an investigation was ongoing, and that the shooting was “absolutely a tragedy.”

“This is absolutely a tragedy the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time. However, I want to say thank you to those who are making sure that we are safe today. Those were investigating this incident and those who will continue to make sure that those who committed these acts today are brought to justice,” he said.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 22:15
1707948322

Kansas City Police Chief weighs in on shooting: ‘I’m angry'

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves offered the following comments during a press briefing Wednesday just hours after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade left one person dead and 14 others injured.

“I’m angry at what happened today.

People who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment. We had over 800 law enforcement officers from Kansas City and other agencies at the location to keep everyone safe because of bad actors, which were very few.

This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody. To the people who were injured in this tragedy. Our hearts go out to you and your families.

This investigation is just beginning And we are working safely to clear all surrounding areas and businesses. This is still an active investigation. We will continue to keep you updated.”

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 22:05
1707948043

White House: Joe Biden has been briefed on the Kansas City mass shooting

The White House confirmed Wednesday that Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri that left one person dead and 14 others injured.

“The President has been briefed on the shooting in Kansas City and will continue to receive updates. White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement,” the White House said in a statement.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 22:00
1707948003

What qualifies as a mass shooting?

In Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two teachers were murdered in a mass shooting.

In Lewiston, Maine, 17 people were killed and 13 others were wounded.

In Parkland, Florida, 17 people were murdered and 17 other were injured in yet another shooting.

Despite mass shootings being ever-present in America’s daily life, there is no singular definition for what constitutes a mass shooting.

The FBI has no set definition for a mass shooting. It does, however, include a definition of “mass murder”: four or more killed during the same incident at roughly the same time. So this definition could be expanded to include gun violence.

READ MORE:

What qualifies as a mass shooting?

Despite the gun violence epidemic in America, there is no singular definition for what constitutes a mass shooting

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 22:00
1707947722

Lawmakers weigh in after shooting

Senators Jerry Moran and Dr Roger Marshall offered their thoughts following the shooting in Kansas City, Missouri that left one dead and 14 others injured.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 21:55

