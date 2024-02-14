Kansas City parade shooting live: One killed and multiple injured after gunfire at Chiefs victory rally
Kansas City police have taken two suspects into custody
Police respond to reports of shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
One person is dead and multiple people have been wounded after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.
A Kansas City fire official said at least 14 people had been injured.
Footage captured at the event showed frightened fans scattering as police rushed toward Union Station to respond to the gunshots.
Three of the wounded are in critical condition, according to local news reports.
Two suspects have reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said she was “angry” about the shooting, and offered her sympathies to those affected.
“This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody. To the people who were injured in this tragedy,” she said. “Our hearts go out to you and your families.”
Footage captured at the event shows Chiefs fans running for cover as police rush into a building near the site of the parade.
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Parents of Parkland shooting victims learn of Kansas City parade attack on live TV
The father of a Parkland victim said he was “not surprised at all” to learn of an attack at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade as he spoke on the anniversary of the 2018 school shooting. Manuel Oliver and his wife, Patricia, were appearing live on CNN when news of the incident broke on Wednesday 14 February. “We interrupt these interviews because we have another mass shooting going on... it never stops,” Mr Oliver told the channel. Manuel and Patricia’s son, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, was killed in the Parkland high school shooting on 14 February 2018.
WATCH: Kansas City Mayor describes how he was forced to run for safety during shooting
Missouri Senators weigh in on shooting
Missouri Senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt offered comments in response to the mass shooting in Kansas City on Wednesday.
WATCH: Kansas parade shooting: Police chief confirms one dead and two suspects in custody
KC mayor was present during shooting, calls shooting ‘absolutely a tragedy’
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was present when gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.
“When the shooting started, I like many others, ran and ran for safety,” he said, noting that he saw police officers running toward the gunfire as he fled.
He then said an investigation was ongoing, and that the shooting was “absolutely a tragedy.”
“This is absolutely a tragedy the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time. However, I want to say thank you to those who are making sure that we are safe today. Those were investigating this incident and those who will continue to make sure that those who committed these acts today are brought to justice,” he said.
Kansas City Police Chief weighs in on shooting: ‘I’m angry'
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves offered the following comments during a press briefing Wednesday just hours after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade left one person dead and 14 others injured.
“I’m angry at what happened today.
People who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment. We had over 800 law enforcement officers from Kansas City and other agencies at the location to keep everyone safe because of bad actors, which were very few.
This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody. To the people who were injured in this tragedy. Our hearts go out to you and your families.
This investigation is just beginning And we are working safely to clear all surrounding areas and businesses. This is still an active investigation. We will continue to keep you updated.”
White House: Joe Biden has been briefed on the Kansas City mass shooting
The White House confirmed Wednesday that Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri that left one person dead and 14 others injured.
“The President has been briefed on the shooting in Kansas City and will continue to receive updates. White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement,” the White House said in a statement.
What qualifies as a mass shooting?
In Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two teachers were murdered in a mass shooting.
In Lewiston, Maine, 17 people were killed and 13 others were wounded.
In Parkland, Florida, 17 people were murdered and 17 other were injured in yet another shooting.
Despite mass shootings being ever-present in America’s daily life, there is no singular definition for what constitutes a mass shooting.
The FBI has no set definition for a mass shooting. It does, however, include a definition of “mass murder”: four or more killed during the same incident at roughly the same time. So this definition could be expanded to include gun violence.
READ MORE:
Despite the gun violence epidemic in America, there is no singular definition for what constitutes a mass shooting
Lawmakers weigh in after shooting
Senators Jerry Moran and Dr Roger Marshall offered their thoughts following the shooting in Kansas City, Missouri that left one dead and 14 others injured.