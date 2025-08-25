Florida woman accused of killing husband after dousing him in sulfuric acid

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida woman has been arrested for killing her husband by pouring sulfuric acid on his body, according to the cops.

Chuanying He, 50, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery, causing serious bodily injury, after she called the police, telling them she used sulfuric acid to harm her husband, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

The woman was arrested last Thursday after police responded to a home in New Port Richey to find the man, Robert Heyden, 65, suffering from “extensive” chemical burns.

Officers said they could hear the man screaming for help when they arrived, per local CBS affiliate WTSP.

open image in gallery Chuanying He, a 50-year-old from Florida, has been arrested for killing her husband by pouring sulfuric acid on his body, according to the cops ( Pasco County Corrections )

Police say an officer arrived at the home and found He trapped her husband inside a bedroom using a wooden bar and a wire attached to the doorknob.

Heyden told the cops before he died that his wife tried to kill him, according to the arrest affidavit.

The couple married in August 2024, but Heyden had filed for divorce in March, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing local records. Heyden had sought a court order to give him exclusive use and possession of the home, and a hearing in their divorce proceedings was scheduled for the day after the incident.

Heyden spent days in the hospital before dying from his injuries Sunday morning, WTSP reported.

According to the arrest affidavit, He admitted she intentionally poured the acid on her husband.

“The evidence showed a clear motive and evidence of planning the event as obtaining the chemical, pouring it on (Heyden) while he was lying down in bed and then fleeing the room to barricade the door all show premeditation for the crime,” the documents said.

Police had documented other domestic incidents at the home.

Detective David Crowell with the New Port Richey Police Department said, “It does look like we have been out there numerous times for verbal domestic,” per local NBC affiliate WFLA.

“It does not appear that any arrest was made. However, it does appear to be domestic issues at that residence,” Crowell added.